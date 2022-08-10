ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Forgotten Arsenal centre-back joins promoted Serie A side on loan after William Saliba’s return

Arsenal’s forgotten centre-back Pablo Mari has joined Serie A new boys Monza on loan after spending on loan at fellow Italian outfit Udinese. Mari joined the Gunners on loan back in 2020 to ease the burden on their central defensive options, although he made just three appearances that season as the north London outfit struggled to an eighth-placed finish under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

