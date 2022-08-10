Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Forgotten Arsenal centre-back joins promoted Serie A side on loan after William Saliba’s return
Arsenal’s forgotten centre-back Pablo Mari has joined Serie A new boys Monza on loan after spending on loan at fellow Italian outfit Udinese. Mari joined the Gunners on loan back in 2020 to ease the burden on their central defensive options, although he made just three appearances that season as the north London outfit struggled to an eighth-placed finish under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.
Chelsea dealt Frenkie de Jong blow as agents reveal stance on transfer
Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after his agents have made an admission on his future. The 25-year-old’s future is unclear, with Barcelona yet to register their new signings due to their current financial situation. It was recently reported that Chelsea are...
A deep dive into the Glazer ownership of Manchester United: The full story from 2005 to now
Manchester United have been under the ownership of the Glazer family for 17 years and tensions amongst the fanbase are reaching fever pitch - again. This article looks at their tenure in detail. From 2005 to now. Further protests are planned and a hostile bid for the club is bubbling...
Cesar Azpilicueta admits it would be selfish to leave Chelsea for Barcelona after ownership change
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made an honest admission regarding his contract extension at the club, admitting it would have been selfish to join FC Barcelona. The 32-year-old signed a contract extension, seeing him remain with the club until 2024 after rumours regarding his future. It was heavily reported that...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Barcelona successfully register all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of La Liga opener
Barcelona have successfully registered all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of their La Liga opener on Saturday. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent despite their financial predicament. They shelled out £52 million for Leeds United's Raphinha and a further £40 million to snap up...
Manchester United release brand new green third kit, fans hate it
Manchester United's new third kit has just dropped and fans are not impressed in the slightest. The strip was leaked in a TikTok posted by streamer @castro10121 last month and there was immediately a negative reaction. The official pictures from launch have been shared by United ahead of the Red...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Erik ten Hag should avoid last years Manchester United mistake with Alejandro Garnacho this season
Alejandro Garnacho is the latest star from the Manchester United academy, but Erik ten Hag should look to avoid the mistake the happened at the club last season in a similar situation. The FA Youth Cup star scored twice in the final last term in order to return the cup...
Wesley Fofana talks to 'intensify' as Leicester open to Chelsea sale for €95 million
Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana, with Leicester City now open to selling the defender for close to €95 million, according to reports in France. The 21-year-old has been the priority target for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to reinforce his backline...
Manchester City receive SIX nominations for 2022 Men's Ballon D'Or award
Manchester City have a total of six players nominated for France Football's 2022 Men's Ballon D'Or award, it has been confirmed. The Premier League giants endured yet another hugely successful 2021/22 campaign under manager Pep Guardiola. While there was no success on a domestic cup competition front, a fourth English...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
