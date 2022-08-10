ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought has now been declared in parts of the UK

A drought has been declared in parts of the UK amid rising temperatures causing water stocks to fall. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed that parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England will be moved intro drought status.
