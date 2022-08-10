Read full article on original website
Man who claims to have 'most famous name in UK' says people are always asking for autograph
A man reckons he has the 'most famous name in the UK' and claims he spends much of his days signing autographs. Watch him explain that confusing statement here:. Deano Wilson, from Hampshire, has claimed that there is 'nobody more famous' than him, arguing that he's 'the only person whose name is still up in lights, even after a power cut'.
Couple stunned after finding Silence of the Lambs caterpillar in their garden
A couple were shocked to discover several super rare death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillars – best known for their appearance in Silence of the Lambs – in their garden in Wales. Ian and Sharon Williams found a number of the caterpillars ‘destroying’ some shrubs in their garden and shared...
Woman fuming after £1,100 Center Parcs holiday was ruined by bird poo
A mum has been left livid after her family holiday to Center Parcs was ruined by bird poo. Daniela Sponder said the week-long stay set them back £1,100 but after being left ‘disgusted’ with the situation, they won’t be returning. The 35-year-old was looking forward to...
Salt Bae's London restaurant has made £7m in just four months despite getting hammered by everyone
Salt Bae’s restaurant in London has reported an impressive £7 million ($8.55m) in sales in its first four months of trading despite receiving poor reviews and criticism over its prices. All it took was one customer purchasing one of the restaurant's gold leaf-covered steaks and a bottle of...
Drought has now been declared in parts of the UK
A drought has been declared in parts of the UK amid rising temperatures causing water stocks to fall. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed that parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England will be moved intro drought status.
Major supermarkets have banned disposable barbecues from being sold
Several UK supermarkets have pulled disposable barbecues from their shelves amid the ongoing heatwave. With the UK currently experiencing high temperatures and dry conditions, several areas in the south of England have been given drought status and firefighters have been left battling ‘brutal’ grass fires. The Met Office's...
