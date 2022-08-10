ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
Community Policy