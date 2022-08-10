FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”

