Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
LETTER: Sousa is Committed To ‘Justice, Equity, Inclusion, & Fairness For All’
FRAMINGHAM – As a life long resident who has been involved in the civic life of Framingham for over 50 years, I know that we have had a rich history of sending strong, thoughtful, progressive leadership to the State House to represent us. Priscila Sousa will continue that legacy....
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
Advocates & Family Continuity To Affiliate
FRAMINGHAM – Advocates and Family Continuity, two leading nonprofit human services providers, announcedthey have entered into an affiliation agreement that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. By affiliating, the agencies seek to build long-term sustainability, promote stronger communities, further increase access to care and advance social, racial, economic,...
Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
Bay State Stonewall Democrats Endorse Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”
Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
LETTER: Sousa Has Community Experience Needed To Be Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As long time active members in Framingham’s government, we are impressed with Priscila’s ability to lead and bring people together to achieve common goals. From organizing playground builds to chairing the School Committee, Priscila has the community experience needed to be a state representative. Thank...
The Learning Center for the Deaf Announces New Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf, a pioneer in Deaf education and services, has announced its new Board of Trustees. Kathy Vesey has been named Chair. As retired Director of Gallaudet University Regional Center East, Kathy has served on the Boards of several Deaf organizations, such as MSAD, DEAF Inc., and NE Home for the Deaf. She was also instrumental in developing the Shared Reading Saturday Program in Lawrence for families with young Deaf and hard of hearing children.
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
City of Framingham Advertising For Chief Public Health Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a chief public health nurse, after Kitty Mahoney retired earlier this month. The position was posted on Friday, August 5. The Chief Public Health Nurse, according to the job position, “Performs professional nursing activities that reduce the incidence of disease...
Framingham City Councilors & School Committee Members Endorse Sousa for State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Local leaders agree: Priscila Sousa is the proven leader Framingham needs representing it at the State House. City Council Chair Philip Ottavani, Jr., of District 6. Councilor George P. King, Jr., At Large. Councilor Michael Cannon of District 4. Councilor Noval Alexander of District 5. Councilor John...
Presentation on Framingham Youth Police Academy at the Framingham Police Advisory Committee Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, August 11, at 7pm, the Framingham Police Department will give a presentation on the “Framingham Youth Police Academy” at the top of the Police Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting. Framingham Police Sergeant Jay Ball will be presenting, and will be joined by special...
Senate President Spilka Secures $150,000 For Framingham Public Library’s New Technology & Learning Center in State Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka secured $150,000 for a new Technology & Learning Center for the Framingham Public Library in the Commonwealth’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The Technology & Learning Center at Framingham Public Library will “create a flexible, innovative, collaborative learning space that will provide instructor-led...
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
UPDATED: Route 190 Has Re-Open in Worcester After Sign Fell on Highway
WORCESTER – MassDOT and Mass State Police have re-opened Route 190 in Worcester, after a sign fell onto the highway this morning, August 9. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Tweeted that Exit 1 of Route 190 Southbound in Worcester would be temporarily closed around 8:20 a.m. Motorists were instructed...
Harry D. McKenna, 83
NATICK – Harry D. McKenna of Westborough / Natick passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada growing up in the town of Iona the youngest of nine children. He was the son of the late Wilfred McKenna...
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
