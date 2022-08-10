Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Little League to play for Northwest Regional title today
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston 12U Boys Fall to Oregon 4-3, Finish Third at Northwest Region Tournament
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - A trip to the Northwest Region Championship game was on the line Wednesday afternoon when Idaho (Lewiston) took on Oregon (Bend) in Little League action. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the team from Bend, Oregon who eventually prevailed by a final score of 4-3. Carsen Hensen got things started for Lewiston with a leadoff single in the top of the first, followed by a stolen base. Dallas Richarson then hammered an RBI Double off the fence in left field to give the Idaho representatives an early 1-0 lead.
Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
KGW
Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
Tri-City Herald
Freshman Kyler Kasper Impressing Oregon OC, ‘Attacking’ in Fall Camp
View the original article to see embedded media. The Oregon Ducks football program got on a hot streak on the recruiting trail late in the spring. Head Coach Dan Lanning and his staff landed a number of impressive recruits and wide receiver Kyler Kasper may turn out to be one of the most impressive. He chose the Ducks over Tennessee and Iowa from a star-studded offer sheet.
Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season
When Oregon State plays host to Boise State in the 2022 football season opener Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, the star of the show will be as it always is: the game. But there will be a nice side show for Beaver fans this season at each of the six home games: progress of Reser’s $161 million West side remodel.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
KATU.com
Stoller Family Estate in BEND!
Bend isn't just a beer town anymore! Michelle Kaufmann, Vice President of Communications for Stoller Family Estate, told us how we can enjoy Stoller wine in Central Oregon. For more information you can check out the Stoller Family Estate webpage here. This segment is sponsored by Stoller Family Estate.
koze.com
Moscow schools halting two bus routes
The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer
Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain the rationale for the sudden change, but the company’s stock is severely depressed and it’s been struggling for months against supply chain shortages. Shares fell another 1.5% in early trading Friday.
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
koze.com
Construction on new Pullman-Moscow airport terminal gets underway with ground breaking ceremony
Several dignitaries and the public gathered yesterday (Wed) at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport for a ground breaking ceremony for a new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
