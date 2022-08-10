Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
High school football teams hold first scrimmages of fall camp
NEW BERN, Craven County — With high school football season only a week and a half away, it's time for scrimmages to start happening around the area and there were a ton of them tonight! 10 teams were in action at Northside High School in Beaufort County. Croatan, Farmville...
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriot spikers banking on better health this season; Kenon, Mansfield return from injuries
MOREHEAD CITY — It was a bad-luck, bad-health year last season for the West Carteret volleyball team. The Patriots lost top hitter Megan Kenon to an ACL injury, and setter Maddie Mansfield dealt with a nagging calf injury. “It was just a hard year and really frustrating,” Michael Turner...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patricia Joyner, 74; private service
Patricia Louise Fennessey Joyner, 74, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Patty was born on March 8, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Thomas Fennessey, Jr. and Anna Stow Fennessey. She devoted her entire career to education, first...
carolinacoastonline.com
Anne Pittman, 83; service August 12
Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on April 9, 1939, to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC. She worked as an RN at Sea Level Hospital and Snug Harbor, and later as the director of nursing at Taylor’s Extended Care. In her later years she worked as a nanny for local families.
carolinacoastonline.com
Norma Haden, 79; no service
Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nellie Kissner, 76; service August 20
Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neusenews.com
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health
Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Musto, 61; incomplete
John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Comments / 0