I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
Pedestrian hit, killed by a car early Thursday morning
Police said a 29-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene following the crash.
Man found guilty in fatal Lake County DUI crash that killed 2 in 2019
FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A man has been found guilty in a Lake County crash that killed two people in 2019. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a jury concluded that Victor Ortiz, 54, was guilty on all counts related to a fatal crash in 2019, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road. Prior to sheriff’s...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive
Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
Man charged with firing gun after lost teens pulled into his driveway: police
A 55-year-old Long Grove man who allegedly fired a gun after yelling at two teens who mistakenly pulled into his driveway now faces a felony weapons charge, Lake County Sheriff’s police say.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Chainsaw Vandal
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone that is being referred to by some as a “chainsaw vandal”. The perpetrator cut down trees and stop signs on the north side of the city. This happened twice over a recent three day stretch on properties near...
Off-duty Will County sheriff deputy accused of trespassing at Mokena Catholic school, as trial gets underway
Edward Goewey, while off-duty as a Will County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of going without permission to the second floor classroom area of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena last year.
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Man Dies After Being Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Grant Park
A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Grant Park. Carnell Williams, 45, was pulled from Lake Michigan about 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital,...
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
City of Sheboygan Announces Proposal to Construct a Swing Bridge Over the Sheboygan River
The City of Sheboygan may soon make it much easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Sheboygan River. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that the City will be getting $5.3 million in federal money to construct a bridge across the river, connecting the South Pier Boardwalk to the area by Virginia Avenue.
What really happened the night Michael Bell’s son died?
Over the course of a dozen years, Michael M. Bell has been campaigning for local and state officials to take a new look at the 2004 killing of his son by a Kenosha police officer. In the last year, that campaign has escalated — culminating with public allegations that Bell...
