Milpitas, CA

Milpitas students, teachers return to school

By Will Tran
 2 days ago

MILPITAS ( KRON ) – More than 10,000 students in Milpitas will be back in class today now that summer is over.

Students and staff will be back on campus in just a few hours from now, so please be mindful of that as you’re driving past school zones.

St. Anthony’s giving away back-to-school essentials

The Milpitas Unified School District says it is ready to go and unlike some school districts it says it is not having any staffing issues.

The school district is also looking well into the future as it’s still building its innovation campus, which broke ground in 2018.

The new campus will end up cost around $91 million but will be state of the art. The campus isn’t expected to be finished for another two years.

