Lea Michele shares first look inside ‘Funny Girl’ rehearsals
From Rachel Berry to Fanny Brice. Lea Michele has shared a photo of herself singing “Don’t Rain On My Parade” while in rehearsals for her upcoming turn in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” The “Glee” alum, 35, who is set to replace Beanie Feldstein in the iconic role — which made Barbra Streisand a household name — took to her Instagram Story with the pic Friday. “The incredible @ephieaardema got a photo of me singing Don’t Rain On My Parade on a Broadway stage for the first time ever today,” she captioned the snap, tagging her understudy, Ephie Aardema. “@ephieaardema you are...
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, In NYC: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, was spotted with Ben Affleck‘s daughter Violet, 16, in New York City just one day ahead of his 50th birthday. The Bronx native stayed chic and casual in a pair of fitted gray bike shorts with an oversized white button down shirt on Sunday, Aug. 14 as she exited a car with the teenager. She kept her hair back in a bun and accessorized with a pair of oversized wire sunglasses and silver hoop earrings, as well as a $2,980 crossbody Gucci bag. J.Lo opted for the brands’ newly released Gucci Attache large shoulder bag in their newly re-launched blue monogram.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Meghan Markle had a truly terrible time while serving as a senior royal, and has even admitted to feeling suicidal in that role. As we know, much of the difficulty she encountered was due to instances of racism, with factors like the discussion of Archie's skin color before he was born and the abusive treatment she received at the hands of the tabloids coming into play.
Marie Claire
Britney Spears' Lawyer Criticized Kevin Federline's "Bullying" of the Star
Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart is not happy with Kevin Federline's recent behavior. After the singer's ex posted videos which claimed to show her having heated conversations with her two sons online, Rosengart issued a statement to Us Weekly decrying Federline's actions. "Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking...
