The South Carolina men’s soccer team battled Duke to a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening at Stone Stadium. The Blue Devils, ranked No. 12 in the preseason rankings, scored first on a shot chipped over goalkeeper Tristian Himes just seven minutes into the game but the Gamecocks struck back in the 40th minute when Adam Luckhurst hit a slicing shot that got past the goalkeeper.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO