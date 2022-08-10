ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
WATCH: WR coach Ron Dugans talks play of Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman and improvement of Kentron Poitier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was made available to the media following FSU's final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday. Dugans went in detail on the improved play of receivers like Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain as well as how helpful the additions of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and others have been for that room. Here is the full video interview:
Todd Monken pushes back against the idea the Georgia offense must carry the defense in 2022

ATHENS — Todd Monken is very aware of the perceptions that exist about Georgia football at the moment. He knows they use the tight ends a lot, sometimes to the detriment of the wide receiver position. That people think Kirby Smart wants him to slow down the Georgia offense and run the dang ball. That there are questions about Stetson Bennett’s limitations as a quarterback.
Aaron Murray reveals big career move from CBS to ESPN

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current college football analyst Aaron Murray went on Dawg Walk Talk to talk to Wes Blankenship. There he revealed that he’s going to be moving from CBS to ESPN as an analyst. “I’m super excited,” Aaron Murray said. “I was very fortunate the past...
