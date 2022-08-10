Read full article on original website
The Position Group Nick Saban Has His Eyes on for First Fall Scrimmage
Between transfers, injuries and a slew of talented freshmen, there's a lot the Crimson Tide head coach will learn from Saturday's scrimmage.
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
WATCH: WR coach Ron Dugans talks play of Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman and improvement of Kentron Poitier
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was made available to the media following FSU's final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday. Dugans went in detail on the improved play of receivers like Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain as well as how helpful the additions of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and others have been for that room. Here is the full video interview:
Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back
ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft. Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman...
Will Muschamp explains why his role with Georgia football is ‘the best job in America’
ATHENS — You can tell Will Muschamp is very comfortable being back in Athens. Even if he’s in a much bigger role this season at Georgia, he’s at ease back at his alma mater. Muschamp is serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this season. After...
Todd Monken pushes back against the idea the Georgia offense must carry the defense in 2022
ATHENS — Todd Monken is very aware of the perceptions that exist about Georgia football at the moment. He knows they use the tight ends a lot, sometimes to the detriment of the wide receiver position. That people think Kirby Smart wants him to slow down the Georgia offense and run the dang ball. That there are questions about Stetson Bennett’s limitations as a quarterback.
Aaron Murray reveals big career move from CBS to ESPN
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current college football analyst Aaron Murray went on Dawg Walk Talk to talk to Wes Blankenship. There he revealed that he’s going to be moving from CBS to ESPN as an analyst. “I’m super excited,” Aaron Murray said. “I was very fortunate the past...
