Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom Handy
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers
H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
H-E-B Now Looking To Fill 700 Positions In Plano
Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!. Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
North Texas Wants to Know: What's behind the tech boom in Sherman?
Two multinational companies are building billion-dollar facilities in Sherman, Texas. What’s behind the tech boom near the Red River and what impact could it have on North Texas?
RJ Construction files for bankruptcy amid legal fight with Arlington ISD, customers claim they're out thousands of dollars
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this week as its owner continued to fight Arlington ISD over payment for helping repair Sam Houston High School, which was damaged when the campus' pipes burst during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Dozens of customers...
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
Living in a city whose economy doesn't waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you're looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you're lucky enough to already reside within them.
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
checkoutdfw.com
Ranking: These Dallas-Fort Worth cities are among least affordable cities in the country
After looking at several factors like average cost of rent, general cost of living and minimum wage, GOBankingRates was able to compile a ranking of the most and least affordable cities in the U.S. Despite Texas being generally more affordable than other states, it did not have any cities rank...
everythinglubbock.com
H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists
SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
WFAA
WABTEC in Fort Worth is hiring
There is a million-square-foot factory in Fort Worth that's doing exciting work building some of the biggest and most powerful machines on the planet...the locomotive….and they want you to join their team!. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/careers.
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
WFAA
