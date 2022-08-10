ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers

H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
PLANO, TX
H-E-B Now Looking To Fill 700 Positions In Plano

Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!. Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse

The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
TEXAS STATE
H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB

Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
DALLAS, TX
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
FORT WORTH, TX
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant

Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
DALLAS, TX
WABTEC in Fort Worth is hiring

There is a million-square-foot factory in Fort Worth that's doing exciting work building some of the biggest and most powerful machines on the planet...the locomotive….and they want you to join their team!. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/careers.
FORT WORTH, TX
