Data: Arizona Secretary of State; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosAn unusually high number of incumbent state legislators were defeated in last week's primary election, or they are currently losing their races. That follows a nationwide trend, at least on the Republican side of the aisle.By the numbers: Nine incumbents lost or are losing their reelection campaigns in the primary.Sens. Vince Leach (R), Tyler Pace (R) and Kelly Townsend (R), and Reps. Judy Burges (R), John Fillmore (R), Joel John (R), Sarah Liguori (D), Lorenzo Sierra (D) and Christian Solorio (D).From 2010 to 2020, the highest number of incumbents who were not reelected...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO