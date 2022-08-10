ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of ex-girlfriend

The suspect in a Reserve Township attempted homicide has been sentenced. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says Joseph Hogg will spend 8 to 16 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front her two children. Hogg pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2021 shooting of Brenna Edwards...
Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 Sunday evening. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured

One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence

A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
