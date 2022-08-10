Read full article on original website
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Another weekend, another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh. This time, in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. A swarm of police responded to the Homewood north apartment complex on Everton Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a person had been shot. Pittsburgh public...
wtae.com
Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
wtae.com
25-year-old shooting suspect detained by nearby security guard in South Side; victim in critical condition
Police have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones. He is charged with aggravated assault and Recklessly endangering another person. According to the criminal complaint, a security guard from a bar heard the gunshots and detained the suspect until Pittsburgh police arrived on scene,. It happened in the 1200 block of Roland Way....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
wtae.com
Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of ex-girlfriend
The suspect in a Reserve Township attempted homicide has been sentenced. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says Joseph Hogg will spend 8 to 16 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front her two children. Hogg pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2021 shooting of Brenna Edwards...
wtae.com
Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 Sunday evening. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
wtae.com
Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured
One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
Belmont County police looking for man that allegedly stole vehicle from car dealership
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Police say they are looking for a suspect that stole a car in St.Clairsville. Richland Township Police say they are looking for this man, who they believe allegedly stole a car off the lot from Whiteside Chevrolet Buick GMC late Tuesday night. If you know his identity, or if you have […]
Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
Warren police called after incident with man rapping, wearing ski mask at bank
Police say a suspect with an "extensive psychiatric history" tried robbing the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.
Man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting last year
37-year-old Joseph Hogg pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and several other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Hogg told police him and the victim Brenna Richards were dating on and off, and claimed she was abusive.
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun
A witness found the victim bleeding from the head.
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
