PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO