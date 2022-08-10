ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What households should do today to cut their energy usage and prepare for winter

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZMZS_0hBgYffI00
Financial News

Households are facing dire warnings that the energy price cap will soar from today’s £1,971 to around £3,582 in October, and then hit more than £4,200 in January.

The increase threatens to cripple the finances of even those who are currently comfortably handling their bills.

Here is a list of measures households can take now to cut their energy costs and prepare for the coming months.

It pays to remember that although individual savings might look relatively small, they can all add up to significant savings across a year.

First step: switch off and unplug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiRjq_0hBgYffI00
Unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode will save cash (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Households should now have done a complete check of every power outlet, unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode – and getting into the habit of doing this regularly.

Energy Saving Trust calculates that you can save around £55 a year just by remembering to turn your appliances off standby mode.

Almost all electrical appliances can be turned off at the plug without upsetting their programming. You may want to think about getting a standby saver or smart plug which allows you to turn all your appliances off standby in one go.

Check the instructions for any appliances you aren’t sure about. Some satellite and digital TV recorders may need to be left plugged in so they can keep track of any programmes you want to record.

Check your boiler

A recent report by the Heating and Hot Water Council found that households can save around 6% to 8% on their gas bill just by turning down the heating flow temperature on their condensing combi boiler.

Doing this will allow the boiler to run more efficiently and could save around £200 off an average energy bill.

You need to go to the controls on front of your boiler. To be clear this is not your room thermostat, this sets the flow temperature for the boiler. The way in which you adjust the flow temperature and the display information available varies a great deal. There is a handy online guide on how to do this at theheatinghub.co.uk.

Another easy saving is to turn off the pre-heat mode on the boiler, which could mean hot water taps taking longer to heat up, but could save hundreds of pounds a year.

Forget about your tumble dryer and use other appliances wisely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFv37_0hBgYffI00
Drying laundry on drying rack in a small living room

Tumble dryers are massive energy drains, so on warm days hang clothes outside to dry instead and invest in a drying rack for cooler months.

Use your washing machine on a 30-degree cycle and reduce use by one run a week. Only run your dishwasher when it is full and use eco settings if possible.

Avoid overfilling the kettle – only boil the amount you need.

Defrost your fridge and freezer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxg6l_0hBgYffI00
Various frozen foods in freezer (Alamy/PA)

Remember to regularly defrost your fridge and freezer as the more they ice up, the more energy they will use.

A full freezer is more economical to run. With a full freezer, the cold air doesn’t need to circulate as much, so less power is needed. If you have lots of free space, half-fill plastic bottles with water and use these to fill gaps. BBC Good Food suggests you fill the freezer with everyday items you are bound to use, such as sliced bread, milk or frozen peas.

Turn off lights

Turn your lights off when you’re not using them or when you leave a room.

Replacing all the lights in your home with LED bulbs could help you save even more.

Keep windows closed in a heatwave

The obvious thing to do when homes warm up is to open all the windows. However all this does is fill the house with hot air.

It’s best to use blinds and curtains to block direct sunlight during the day and then open the windows at night when temperatures drop, helping you to save energy by reducing the need for power-hungry fans.

Use fans sparingly and wisely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqXUX_0hBgYffI00
Old antique fan on a wooden floor with retro background (Alamy/PA)

Fans, even when used on cooling settings, will send bills soaring. While you shouldn’t stop using them when necessary, there are ways of maximising their effect and cutting the time they are switched on.

Putting fans at floor level helps to circulate the lower cold air rather than the warmer air that naturally rises in a room. You can also create the ideal combination for energy saving by pairing smart fan usage with closed windows, keeping the fans working during the day and the windows open at night.

Invest in insulation

New analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit has found homes rated band F on the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) system, a measure of the home’s efficiency, are set to have a gas bill £968 higher than a home rated EPC band C, the Government’s target for 2035.

The average home in the UK is rated band D and these homes will pay £420 more for their gas this winter, compared to an EPC band C home.

Energy Saving Trust also says that for those wishing to future-proof their homes, investing in professional draught-proofing and insulation in preparation for the winter months could lead to a reduction in bills by £405 for a semi-detached home. DIY draught-proofing is much cheaper and anything is better than nothing.

Installing solar panels for a similar property could lead to additional annual savings of around £450.

A quarter of heat in an uninsulated home is lost through the roof. Most homes have at least some loft insulation but often not enough. Topping up from 120mm to at least 270mm of insulation will help.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Savings#Energy Saving Trust#Bulbs#Households
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy