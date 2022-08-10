Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
Eyewitness News
New Canaan police find man fully engulfed in flames near town mulch pile
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a fire in the woods led New Canaan police to find a body completely engulfed in flames. Connecticut State Police said they assisted New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area off Lapham Road near the town mulch pile. The...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Eyewitness News
Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said the...
