San Antonio, TX

Rudy Robles
2d ago

Reality is the next world war will be on our door steps. People sleep easy when war is over seas. Sorry that military training scares you but it’s reality people.

HellHathNo
2d ago

Poor you!! Imagine what our troops have to feel and hear? How about our veterans? How about the poor souls that have suffered IN wars…and still do. Poooor you! 🤬🤬🤬

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gridiron Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

US Army conducts military training exercises in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army is conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday. It...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

