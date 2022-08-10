ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, PA

Church Partners With Ridley Man to Supply New Homes in Ukraine

 2 days ago

Image via Peg DeGrassa, MediaNews Group.

Illya Zayarchenko, owner of Ardour Bakery and Coffee Café in Folsom, is working with members of Hope Community Church of Delaware County to supply mobile homes to Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

The church jumped into the project after Zayarchenko told congregants about conditions in Ukraine after his June visit there.

Illya and his wife Raisa, were both born in Ukraine. The couple and their son now live in Ridley Township

The war has destroyed many homes in the Ukrainian villages of Borodianka, Bucha, and Hostomel. Now residents need help with winter approaching.

Hope Community Church is partnering with Zayarchenko, accepting donations and supplies to help with a Ukrainian government plan, the Hostomel Housing Project, to erect 56 mobile houses for those most in need.

Church member Brad Brown, spearheading the church donation effort, said collections from Americans poured in when the war first started but now donations have dropped off.

 “Well, the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing and people there are suffering. We want to continue to help in some way,” he said.

Zayarchenko will be back in Ukraine in October to help build the new houses.

Read more at the Daily Times about this donation effort and how you can help.

