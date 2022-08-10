what is the problem with some acknowledging that this guy committed crimes. he should have never taken the documents in the first place. that is the law. as usual, he believes that the law does not apply to him, but he's finding out different.
The National Archives went to Mar A Lago earlier this year and took back 15 boxes of documents some containing classified documents. The FBI found an additional 12 boxes in their latest search warrant that was supposed to be turned over with the first batch of documents also containing HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents.It's obvious that there was a national security risk in tRump keeping the documents.
LOL go away the FBI did there job by the book, it is not easy to get a warrant like you see into shows grow up Republicans
