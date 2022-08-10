ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Keith Kersee
2d ago

what is the problem with some acknowledging that this guy committed crimes. he should have never taken the documents in the first place. that is the law. as usual, he believes that the law does not apply to him, but he's finding out different.

Dennis Throm
2d ago

The National Archives went to Mar A Lago earlier this year and took back 15 boxes of documents some containing classified documents. The FBI found an additional 12 boxes in their latest search warrant that was supposed to be turned over with the first batch of documents also containing HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents.It's obvious that there was a national security risk in tRump keeping the documents.

John Perata
2d ago

LOL go away the FBI did there job by the book, it is not easy to get a warrant like you see into shows grow up Republicans

POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
