Royal Biographer Admits To Writing Another Explosive About Meghan and Royal Family That Will 'Have The World Talking'

Fans will know more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stories and revelations in their upcoming books. As the Duke of Sussex is about to drop his own memoir, the Duchess of Sussex's biographer, Omid Scobie, claims he's writing a new biography about the Sussexes in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, August 9.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reuters

Scobie's new book is believed to focus on the lives of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family. In fact, he revealed his social media silence has something to do with his writing.

He tweeted that he was quiet at the moment because he was busy writing. But, he warned everyone that he was always watching.