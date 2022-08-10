ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Biographer Admits To Writing Another Explosive About Meghan and Royal Family That Will 'Have The World Talking'

 2 days ago

Fans will know more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stories and revelations in their upcoming books. As the Duke of Sussex is about to drop his own memoir, the Duchess of Sussex's biographer, Omid Scobie, claims he's writing a new biography about the Sussexes in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, August 9.

Meghan Markle and Prince HarryReuters

Scobie's new book is believed to focus on the lives of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family. In fact, he revealed his social media silence has something to do with his writing.

He tweeted that he was quiet at the moment because he was busy writing. But, he warned everyone that he was always watching.

Comments / 14

Don't let the bastards grind you down.
2d ago

well, you know Megs is ghost writing it. She did admit to the courts she helped with Finding Freedom ( the book that praises her every being )...

Reply
10
all4peace
2d ago

The only thing a Scooby is good for is for training and rewarding my dog…. My boy gets Scoobies on the daily.

Reply
8
Althea Shoulders
2d ago

I don't understand how someone can write something about other people that is not true, can't the sue these people I don't understand how this is allowed.

Reply
5
