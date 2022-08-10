ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island just after 6 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deer causes rollover crash on SR-46 in Seminole County; 8 injured

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people, including teenagers, were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on State Road 46 in Seminole County, causing another vehicle to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound S.R. 46 near Hart Road, northwest of County...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

8 hurt after deer causes crash in Seminole County

GENEVA, Fla. — Eight people were hurt in a crash in Seminole County Thursday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. on W. SR-46 and South Hart Road in Geneva. Officials said six people suffered minor injuries and two people were seriously hurt. The crash was caused by a deer...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Kissimmee, FL
Traffic
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida man rescues woman after she drives into pool

LAKELAND, Fla. — He doesn’t want to be called a hero, but his actions were heroic. A Lakeland man pulled a woman from her car after she drove it into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. It happened in the Sand Piper Golf and Country Club subdivision. Lakeland Police...
LAKELAND, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bay News 9

Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday night near Pine Hills, according to Orange County sheriff's deputies. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue, west of Hiawassee, about the shooting at 7:30 p.m. They found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

