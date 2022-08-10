Read full article on original website
Toms River, NJ East Little League targets their focus on New York ahead of Metro Championship game
It was an action-packed, nail-biting, thrilling game played by Toms River East Little League on Wednesday night as they topped Fairfield, Connecticut 3-1 featuring a top-tier pitching performance by Logan Macchia who also hit a massive two-run homerun to go along with stellar defense by the entire team. "We knew...
