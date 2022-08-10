Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Olive Avenue on upper Dwight Street Sunday morning for reports of a house fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the 911 call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning. Officials said that the multifamily home had sustained back porch damage...
1 injured in apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield
One person suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield, that had all companies responding.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street is closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews work. There has...
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
Register Citizen
6 sent to hospital after tree falls on them in Thompson, fire chief says
THOMPSON — Six people went to the hospital after part of a tree fell on them Wednesday evening, a fire official said. The accident happened about 6:40 p.m. on Norman Hill Road, according to Mathew Whipple, chief of the West Thompson Fire Department. When the first firefighter arrived, he learned that a large tree had split in half and fell to the ground, pinning at least three people under it, Whipple said.
NBC Connecticut
Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson
Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Easthampton Barbecue Restaurant
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
westernmassnews.com
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake
SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
WTNH.com
Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices, one arrested, home evacuated.
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Union Street in Greenfield was closed Thursday afternoon while authorities investigate the detonation of an incendiary device. The road has since reopened. Police told Western Mass News the device was determined to be a small propane bottle wrapped in fabric and was then set on fire, which...
Fire on High Street in Palmer caused by air conditioner
The cause of the fire on High Street in Palmer on Wednesday has been determined.
thebrockvoice.com
Road closed following collision in Uxbridge
A stretch of Regional Highway 47 in Uxbridge has been closed following a collision Friday (Aug. 12) afternoon. While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that the collision occurred at Obeirn Road. “Please make alternate travel arrangements,” reads a social media post from...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating explosion on Union Street in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have identified the “incendiary device” that exploded in Greenfield. Police told Western Mass News it was a mini propane tank wrapped in a towel that was set on fire. Union Street is now back open and we caught up with neighbors who describeD what they heard.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
