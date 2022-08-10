THOMPSON — Six people went to the hospital after part of a tree fell on them Wednesday evening, a fire official said. The accident happened about 6:40 p.m. on Norman Hill Road, according to Mathew Whipple, chief of the West Thompson Fire Department. When the first firefighter arrived, he learned that a large tree had split in half and fell to the ground, pinning at least three people under it, Whipple said.

THOMPSON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO