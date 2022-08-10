Read full article on original website
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
DMA’S tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’
DMA’S are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
George Harrison Recorded a Guitar Solo for ‘Here Comes the Sun’ That Never Ended up on the Track
George Harrison is one of the songwriters behind 'Here Comes the Sun' by The Beatles, even revealing that there was almost a guitar solo in this song.
Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
Marcus Mumford says he “actually really begged” Winston Marshall not to leave Mumford & Sons
Marcus Mumford has spoken out in a new interview about Winston Marshall’s decision to leave Mumford & Sons. Marshall helped form the folk-rock band in 2007, but faced an online backlash in March 2021 after tweeting praise for a book by the controversial US journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt dies age 72 as band pays tribute with lyrics from hit song 'Love You 'Till The End'
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72 and his band mates have paid tribute to him. The band's official social media account today announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Dave Mustaine takes aim at “little brats” who wear Megadeth t-shirts without listening to their music in forthcoming song
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
Courtney Barnett announces new compilation release to aid reproductive rights groups
Courtney Barnett has announced details of a new ‘Here And There’ festival compilation, which will aid reproductive rights groups. The Australian singer-songwriter’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, MO on Monday (August 8) and will visit 13 further stops before it wraps up Denver, CO on September 3. Each night features a unique line-up, featuring the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus and more.
Watch this brilliant metalhead accurately sum up every type of metal fan you'll see at a festival
From 'unimpressed' to 'quiet but EXTREMELY SATISFIED headbanger'...which one are you?
Why you should definitely own Workingman's Dead by the Grateful Dead
Country rock with a heart and soul, Workingman's Dead reminded people that Jerry Garcia & Co. were more than just live-jamming road hog
O.R.k. release teaser video for new album Screamnasium
Prog supergroup O.R.k. – featuring Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto - will release new album Screamnasium in October
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Listen: Pale Waves have covered Teenage Dirtbag
To celebrate the release of their ace new 4/5-rated album Unwanted, Pale Waves have taken part in Apple Music’s Antidote Editions. The new Apple Music series – which launched last month with fellow Kerrang! cover star beabadoobee – celebrates ‘the best in the UK alternative scene’, with those who participate asked to perform their own material plus chosen covers.
How Salman Rushdie Attacker Was Able to Walk Right Onto Stage
Several disturbing lapses in security preceded the stabbing ambush on Salman Rushdie at a talk in New York on Friday morning, according to witnesses and one former employee who told The Daily Beast he had long feared such an attack.Among the shocking claims: No security checkpoint is required for attendees to enter the lecture hall at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was stabbed in the neck on stage, and bags were also allowed in the hall.A “disgusted” former employee of the Chautauqua Institution, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said in an interview on Friday that these lax security...
