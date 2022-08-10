ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

DMA’S tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’

DMA’S are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
MUSIC
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Courtney Barnett announces new compilation release to aid reproductive rights groups

Courtney Barnett has announced details of a new ‘Here And There’ festival compilation, which will aid reproductive rights groups. The Australian singer-songwriter’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, MO on Monday (August 8) and will visit 13 further stops before it wraps up Denver, CO on September 3. Each night features a unique line-up, featuring the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Pale Waves have covered Teenage Dirtbag

To celebrate the release of their ace new 4/5-rated album Unwanted, Pale Waves have taken part in Apple Music’s Antidote Editions. The new Apple Music series – which launched last month with fellow Kerrang! cover star beabadoobee – celebrates ‘the best in the UK alternative scene’, with those who participate asked to perform their own material plus chosen covers.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

How Salman Rushdie Attacker Was Able to Walk Right Onto Stage

Several disturbing lapses in security preceded the stabbing ambush on Salman Rushdie at a talk in New York on Friday morning, according to witnesses and one former employee who told The Daily Beast he had long feared such an attack.Among the shocking claims: No security checkpoint is required for attendees to enter the lecture hall at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was stabbed in the neck on stage, and bags were also allowed in the hall.A “disgusted” former employee of the Chautauqua Institution, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said in an interview on Friday that these lax security...
PUBLIC SAFETY

