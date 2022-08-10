Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Funeral arrangements released for medic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMS medic killed in the Florence County crash Tuesday. EMS medic Sara Weaver was working a crash on Pamplico Highway when a 71-year-old driver hit her, a city officer and a trooper, according to officials. It was...
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 6 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged with reckless homicide
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people after she drove through a crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, officials announced Friday afternoon. Jacqueline Williams was arrested earlier in the day. If convicted, she faces up to 10 […]
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marlboro County deputies say they caught thief breaking into gas station
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies caught him breaking into a gas station, according to an announcement Friday morning. Authorities were called at about 2:40 a.m. Friday to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Boulevard after an alarm went off, according to the announcement. […]
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
WBTV
Lancaster 3-year-old missing, last seen with mother ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are searching for a missing child last seen with her biological mother – a woman who officials say is not allowed to have contact with the child. Zoya Meredith was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. with her biological mother, Cherrica...
WBTV
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County late Tuesday. The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. While they were on...
WMBF
Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon. Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.
Bennettsville man charged in Florence stabbing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street. Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a […]
6th person charged in 2021 double murder at Marlboro County nightclub
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A sixth person was charged in connection with a 2021 double murder at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Trey “Trey Pound” Lamar Little, 29, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, was arrested last weekend and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted […]
Rockingham man charged with kidnapping
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Comments / 0