Bullied Barmaid, 25, With One ‘Dead Eye’ Gets a Badass, ‘Sparkly’ Gold Eye and Learns to Love Herself After Cancer Battle
Danni Winrow, 25, has been bullied her whole entire life after losing her right eye at just six months old due to retinoblastoma, which is a rare cancer of the retina. The bar manager from Liverpool, England is now learning to love herself, clapping back at trolls, and celebrating her “uniqueness,” by getting a sparkly, gold eye.
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job. But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back. Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
My miserable neighbour was round within 30 minutes of us setting up our hot tub insisting she can’t ‘hear herself think’
A MUM has been left fuming after her "miserable as hell" neighbour complained that their hot tub is too noisy just 30 minutes after they set it up. The woman took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain the situation, writing: "We only bought our hot tub yesterday and set it up, kids been in it this morning from 8:45.
Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car
A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
Hunter Is Shocked When He Finds Out The 20-Point Buck He Killed Was Actually A Doe
Wow, you don’t see this every day. According to Field and Stream, Steven Johnston, a 46-year-old general contractor from Portsmouth, Virginia, was going on a hunt last year when he saw a whitetail deer walking below his stand. He was gonna let it pass, until he noticed one obscure...
Husband tells how his wife was 'crushed before my eyes' after leaping off 100ft building in bungled bungee jump - as the instructor is jailed four years in Kazakhstan
A ‘free-flying’ extreme sport jump instructor has been jailed for four years after a woman plunged to her death in a 100ft fall in front of her husband. 'My wife was crushed before my eyes,' said Alexander Tkachenko. Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, had been reluctant to make the leap...
Shocking pic shows elderly woman abandoned in a cardboard box at the roadside by ‘granny dumping’ family
A GRANDMOTHER was heartlessly abandoned by her family on the side of the road in a sickening trend known as "granny dumping". The elderly woman was found inside a cardboard box with no food or water next to a highway in Mexico. The cruel act sparked outrage after locals were...
I found two oversized Bibles from the 1800s in thrift store – inside was a treasure trove that led me on a ‘crazy’ hunt
A THRIFT store worker who came across two "ginormous" Bibles from the 1800s found a treasure trove of important items inside. Jenna Thalman, 35, was led on a crazy hunt after stumbling upon the good books inside the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop in Milford, Cincinnati. She told the...
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
I’ve been happily married for 25 years – but I’ve just discovered my husband has another fiancé and kids
A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak after discovering that her husband of 25 years and the father of her children has a whole other life. The devastated lady, who shares three kids with the man she thought was the love of her life, said she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.
TODAY.com
Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark
One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
