Pittsburg County, OK

Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Nitzel Road in Pittsburg County.

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Polaris UTV northbound on Nitzel Road when he lost control as he tried to turn left.

The UTV rolled and partially ejected a 9-year-old boy from Eufaula.

The 9-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The other two passengers were not seriously injured.

Officials say unsafe speeds played a role in the crash.

Comments / 5

Guest816
2d ago

These are dangerous vehicles. People should have seat belts and helmets. Deepest sympathy to the family. May this young soul rest in peace.

Gwen Gibson
2d ago

how many accidents has that been this summer? prayers for the family. I agree seat belts and helmets.

Kat65
1d ago

I'm afraid someone is going to die on our private road. It's gravel with an irresistible curve for thrill seekers. We own ATVs, so I know it's fun, but people just don't understand how quickly they can get away from you! I cringe when I see children driving....

