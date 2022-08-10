Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Nitzel Road in Pittsburg County.
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Polaris UTV northbound on Nitzel Road when he lost control as he tried to turn left.Sentencing underway for Oklahoma woman accused of having her pastor husband killed
The UTV rolled and partially ejected a 9-year-old boy from Eufaula.
The 9-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries where he was pronounced dead.
The other two passengers were not seriously injured.
Officials say unsafe speeds played a role in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 5