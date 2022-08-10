Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Nitzel Road in Pittsburg County.

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Polaris UTV northbound on Nitzel Road when he lost control as he tried to turn left.

The UTV rolled and partially ejected a 9-year-old boy from Eufaula.

The 9-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The other two passengers were not seriously injured.

Officials say unsafe speeds played a role in the crash.

