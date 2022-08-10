ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6UrQ_0hBgUzV600

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian and actress Kate McKinnon said Saturday Night Live, where she performed for 11 seasons, was the love of her life.

Appearing Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McKinnon said she hopes she's prepared for life after the show.

"I left, I left Saturday Night Live, the love of my life, Saturday Night Live," she said. "My cat has been like, 'Oh now you're home, after a decade of you being gone, out all hours!'"

When asked if she had cleared out her SNL office, McKinnon said, "There's like a decade of junk in there. I think I'm going to leave behind some surprises.

"You know, I had to play Anthony Fauci a lot, and some other people that required the use of prosthetics, so I started just for fun collecting the prosthetic items," McKinnon said. "Noses and ears, and I started making little art pieces with them in my office."

McKinnon left the iconic sketch show after Season 47, along with cast members Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

She joined the series in 2012 as a featured player, being promoted to a full-time cast member the following year.

McKinnon became well known for her political impressions on the show, including appearing as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

She has also famously impersonated the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as conservative politician Rudy Giuliani.

For her work on the show, she was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning twice.

In addition to her television roles, McKinnon has also appeared in several films, the latest of which, DC League of Super-Pets, she talked about with Fallon.

"It was wonderful," McKinnon said of making the film. "The pets are heroes as well!"

Fallon added that McKinnon's performance as the film's main villain "got giant laughs, from 7-year-olds to 4-year-olds."

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

How Kate McKinnon Feels About Breaking Character on Saturday Night Live

Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Laughter really is the best medicine. While Saturday Night Live has a long history of its stars breaking character during sketches, Kate McKinnon recently shared she thinks the instances where she couldn't contain her laughter was her biggest faux pas during her decade on the show. "I felt ashamed, because we're not supposed to, and there's something unprofessional about it," McKinnon told Vulture's Good Ones podcast Aug. 11. "And yet sometimes it was just too fun."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
EW.com

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson joins 2022 Emmys as host

NBC is keeping it in the family for the Emmys, with another Saturday Night Live performer set to host the 2022 ceremony: Kenan Thompson. The TV Academy and NBC announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old comedian and actor will emcee the upcoming event, making him the latest in a long line of SNL personalities who've presided over the awards show, including Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Snl#Love Of My Life#Emmy Awards#State
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
420K+
Followers
62K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy