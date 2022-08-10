ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Little League ump completely botches foul ball call that leads to winning run, crushes LLWS hopes for Oregon team

Let's get this out of the way now: Little League World Series umpires do not get paid. Some of their expenses are paid and they are housed and fed by Little League, but other than that, they are volunteering their time and taking off from their real jobs for the love of the game. For that, they should be commended, even when they possibly cost a team a chance at a LLWS berth.
OREGON STATE
Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Oklahoma State
Washington advances to Little League World Series after confusing call

Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
EUGENE, OR
Baseball player celebrated for sportsmanship during Little League World Series tournament

TULSA, Okla. — An act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday is shining a light on kindness and compassion. Team Oklahoma ended up losing the game to Texas East 9-4, their opponents from Pearland, Texas. But it’s how the players conducted themselves during some tense moments at the bottom of the first inning that’s captured the nation’s attention.
TULSA, OK
2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events. Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic. The series was canceled entirely in 2020. 2022 Little League World...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Oklahoma little league player consoles Texas pitcher who hit him in head during LLWS qualifier

Sports are, by nature, confrontational. There is a winner and a loser. But sometimes, between the lines, special moments happen. Sportsmanship wins out. That’s what happened at the Little League World Series qualifier between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. Texas East right-hander Kaidan Shelton accidentally let a pitch get away from him, which hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
BASEBALL
World Series
MLB
Baseball
Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series

A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
BASEBALL

