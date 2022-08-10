Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. We’ve been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf’s labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY’s weed industry.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
newyorkupstate.com
Is New York setting up adult-use cannabis licensees to fail? (Guest column)
Benjamin Rattner is an attorney with Cermele & Wood and a member of the NYC and Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association. He has agreed to a Q&A next week with readers who have questions related to this topic. Please send any questions to bracino@nyup.com. New York’s proposed regulations for packaging...
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NYC Schools To End COVID Testing Program This Fall, Source Says
New York City may be planning to put an end to its program to give weekly COVID tests to a random group of students. The removal of this program would be one of the last COVID safety measures present in New York City schools. According to a source, there was also some internal communication regarding the ending of on-site PCR testing after summer school concludes.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
newyorkupstate.com
Does Stiiizy have a diversion problem?
-- The labels of four Stiiizy-branded vape products purchased in New York City suggest that there is an illegal pipeline of products originating at the company’s licensed Los Angeles factory and reaching out of state markets. There are essentially two ways cannabis products legally manufactured in California can reach...
