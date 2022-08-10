ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022

Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. We’ve been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf’s labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY’s weed industry.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
Tesla Leases Former Babies R Us Space in Westbury

Tesla has rented space at 1350 Corporate Drive in Westbury in the Roosevelt Raceway Center, according to a report in Long Island Business News. Neighboring retail outlets include Roosevelt Field Mall, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Costco. Loopnet, a commercial real estate website, has a listing by Mattone Group Raceway...
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
NYC Schools To End COVID Testing Program This Fall, Source Says

New York City may be planning to put an end to its program to give weekly COVID tests to a random group of students. The removal of this program would be one of the last COVID safety measures present in New York City schools. According to a source, there was also some internal communication regarding the ending of on-site PCR testing after summer school concludes.
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Does Stiiizy have a diversion problem?

-- The labels of four Stiiizy-branded vape products purchased in New York City suggest that there is an illegal pipeline of products originating at the company’s licensed Los Angeles factory and reaching out of state markets. There are essentially two ways cannabis products legally manufactured in California can reach...
Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" coming to Westchester County

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Twenty-five years after the first "Harry Potter" book was published, his wizarding world just keeps growing with movies, theme parks, and now an interactive experience in Westchester County.Friday, CBS2's Tony Aiello visited the state park that will host "Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest." "This is where you're gonna come and get your butterbeer," said Laura Tully, with New York State Parks. In 10 weeks, an empty field at FDR State Park in Yorktown will become a place to sample treats from the fantasy world so many love. "I've read all the books. I've seen the movies so many times. I'm...
