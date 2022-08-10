PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO