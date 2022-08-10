ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

First Alert Weather | Rain still possible through the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a very active Friday with the monsoon, things have died down a bit today. Storms seem to be favored for areas north and east of the Phoenix metro area, but we are watching for outflows from activity moving into the lower deserts and possibly across Pinal or Maricopa County this evening. This could bring blowing dust, heavy rain, and strong winds.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend!

PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night. RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen in your area!. Watch Weather Action Day coverage in the player. More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Around 1,000 without power after heavy rain in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. As of Friday night, power has been restored in some areas, but around 1,000 people still don’t have power. 14 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting over 1,000 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale hit hard by Friday's monsoon

SCOTTSDALE — Families in Scottsdale spent Saturday dealing with Friday night’s weather. "This is the most flooding I've ever seen,” said Kelly Schmidt. “I was shocked." The Scottsdale Fire Department said they spent Friday responding to dozens of calls involving downed power poles and flooding. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the National Weather Service, winds on Tuesday night reached up to 40 mph. However, other areas may have seen even stronger winds. On Wednesday morning, residents were out trying to clean up their yards. Dealing with downed trees, fences, and shingles coming off the roof.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

