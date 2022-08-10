Read full article on original website
AZFamily
First Alert Weather | Rain still possible through the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a very active Friday with the monsoon, things have died down a bit today. Storms seem to be favored for areas north and east of the Phoenix metro area, but we are watching for outflows from activity moving into the lower deserts and possibly across Pinal or Maricopa County this evening. This could bring blowing dust, heavy rain, and strong winds.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue, Flood Watch on Sunday
PHOENIX — More monsoon storms are possible this weekend as high pressure sits to our northeast, helping to pull moisture into Arizona. Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, heavy downpours and flooding. The highest risk for flash flooding will continue to be near our...
Several areas in Scottsdale impacted with flooding, storm debris after heavy rain Friday
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Strong winds and heavy rain poured into the Valley Friday. One of the areas impacted the most was the City of Scottsdale, which received over 3 inches of rain in some parts. City officials said winds knocked down power lines, and the Indian Bend Wash received...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible this weekend!
PHOENIX — Wild monsoon storms brought heavy downpours, flooding, lightning and blowing dust to the Valley Friday night. RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen in your area!. Watch Weather Action Day coverage in the player. More storms are possible through the weekend as high pressure sits to...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Storm drenches parts of Phoenix; high winds cause damage
During the afternoon hours, a powerful monsoon storm made its presence known in parts of Phoenix, and it also left some destruction in its wake. FOX 10 has team coverage of the weather conditions.
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Around 1,000 without power after heavy rain in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. As of Friday night, power has been restored in some areas, but around 1,000 people still don’t have power. 14 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting over 1,000 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
VIDEOS: Monsoon storms cause heavy flooding near the Loop 101 and Cactus Road
A monsoon storm is hitting the East Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances continuing through the evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale hit hard by Friday's monsoon
SCOTTSDALE — Families in Scottsdale spent Saturday dealing with Friday night’s weather. "This is the most flooding I've ever seen,” said Kelly Schmidt. “I was shocked." The Scottsdale Fire Department said they spent Friday responding to dozens of calls involving downed power poles and flooding. The...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
AZFamily
Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
National Weather Service in Phoenix unveils lightning tracker
A new feature to help track the monsoon is now available to the public. The National Weather Service in Phoenix launched a lightning tracker on its website this week.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the National Weather Service, winds on Tuesday night reached up to 40 mph. However, other areas may have seen even stronger winds. On Wednesday morning, residents were out trying to clean up their yards. Dealing with downed trees, fences, and shingles coming off the roof.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
kjzz.org
An active monsoon will not end the drought, but it's good for Arizona's wildlife
Experts agree that the active monsoon is not going to end the drought or raise water levels at Lake Powell. But the rain does have a lot of benefits. Although reservoir levels in northern Arizona remain low, high country streams are healthy, which can be good for wildlife. It’s also good for small ponds and reservoirs.
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
