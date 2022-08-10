ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Mills, PA

Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills–‘A Little Bit of Heaven’

 2 days ago

Image via CBS 3 Philly

 “Coming out here is just a joy, to see the guests respond to the landscape, the old house and barn, is really what makes it worthwhile.”

Christopher Levine, owner of the Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills has a lot of history going on at the property and in his family, reports Jessica Kartalija for CBS Philadelphia.

Levine is the nephew of princess and actress Grace Kelly. His grandfather, John B Kelly Sr., took a gold medal at the Olympics in rowing during the 1920s.

Christopher Levine talks Jessica Kartalija.Image via CBS 3 Philly

His uncle, Jack Kelly, was also an Olympic winner and a winner of the Diamond Challenge Sculls at the Henley Royal Regatta in England. 

The property dates back to a William Penn land grant in the early 1700s. There’s a country inn with 16 guest rooms, a vineyard and a winery in a restored barn once used to make malt for distilling whiskey.

Levine’s sister Grace, named after his aunt, Grace Kelly, bought the property in 1996 and created Sweetwater Farm, a bed and breakfast.

When she passed in 1999, the property was renamed Grace Winery, then the Inn at Grace Winery, in her honor.

See the full interview with Chris Levine at CBS Philadelphia.

