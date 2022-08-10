ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20

Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

SHSU spring grads

HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure

At around the same time the Navy was using that slogan to recruit seamen, he was beginning his career as a Texas Game Warden, but his experience with boats up to that point in his life had been limited at best. As a matter of fact, the first time he’d ever been in a boat on the water at night was the first hour of his second day on the job. But he didn’t really count it as his second day, because he hadn’t stopped working since the first day began.
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20

City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS

Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

RUDOLPH LAMBARIA

Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral

In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

The bucket list item

A couple of weeks ago, my job took me to Ft. Worth, Texas. I had never been and after two long, agonizing trips to and from the DFW area, I wasn’t too thrilled. My first adventure took me to Denton, then five days later, I returned to the area to visit Arlington and watch the Rangers play a baseball game. So, if you take a country guy to the concrete jungle of the DFW area, he wants to go back to Atascosa County pretty quickly. So, when our work trip took my boss and co-workers to Ft Worth, I was dreading the long ride and the scenery.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

JOE HERNANDEZ II

Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
JOURDANTON, TX

