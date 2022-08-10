Read full article on original website
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
Dog named Lucky reunited with grateful owner thanks to chip
SAN ANTONIO — A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his grateful owner thanks to having a chip with his owner's information. Lucky was brought to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) by folks over at JBSA-Lackland last Friday around 2:30 p.m. They said he'd been roaming around the Air Force Base.
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
Out and About
Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure
At around the same time the Navy was using that slogan to recruit seamen, he was beginning his career as a Texas Game Warden, but his experience with boats up to that point in his life had been limited at best. As a matter of fact, the first time he’d ever been in a boat on the water at night was the first hour of his second day on the job. But he didn’t really count it as his second day, because he hadn’t stopped working since the first day began.
City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20
City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
The bucket list item
A couple of weeks ago, my job took me to Ft. Worth, Texas. I had never been and after two long, agonizing trips to and from the DFW area, I wasn’t too thrilled. My first adventure took me to Denton, then five days later, I returned to the area to visit Arlington and watch the Rangers play a baseball game. So, if you take a country guy to the concrete jungle of the DFW area, he wants to go back to Atascosa County pretty quickly. So, when our work trip took my boss and co-workers to Ft Worth, I was dreading the long ride and the scenery.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
An Adorable Dog With An Untreatable Facial Tumor Was Rescued And Her Keepers Gave Her All The Love She Deserved
Patti Dawson, the head of the Dallas, Texas-based charity Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, took in the sweet husky called Serenity when she was four years old after rescuing her from a shelter in San Antonio. Chondrosarcoma, a facial tumor that could not be treated, damaged Serenity’s face. His skull,...
This Texas Home Has A Magical Underground Cave In The Backyard & It's Selling For $875K
There's a mystical San Antonio real estate property that has its very own private cave full of natural stalagmites right in the backyard. There's a stairway leading down the underground, and it's pretty spectacular. It's also for sale!. This four-bedroom Texas home is listed at $875,000 by Lori Largen of...
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
