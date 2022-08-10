ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Marquette County Fair holds “inclusive hours”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the greater...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend. The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P. The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tracking technology helps loved ones from going missing

Mich. (WLUC) - The search continues for two missing older women in the Central U.P. Their stories may have you wondering, what can you do to keep your loved ones safe and prevent a tragedy. 65-year-old Helen Kontio was last seen in may in Palmer and 77-year-old Linda Golden disappeared...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

‘Run Walk Roll’ event returns to Iron County church

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County church is hosting its second annual “Run Walk Roll” event. The community event is designed to get people outside and enjoy each other’s company. The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI

