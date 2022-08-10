Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds “inclusive hours”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the greater...
WLUC
Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend. The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P. The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.
WLUC
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
WLUC
Charging stations now available in Calumet and Copper Harbor’s Keweenaw Mountain Lodge
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Two electric car charging stations have recently been installed in both Calumet and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor. Both installations were headed up by John Mueller, the Lodge’s Interim General Manager, and his son, Martin. They selected Rivian Automotive, Inc. as a provider, which focuses on off-road vehicles,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
WLUC
Tracking technology helps loved ones from going missing
Mich. (WLUC) - The search continues for two missing older women in the Central U.P. Their stories may have you wondering, what can you do to keep your loved ones safe and prevent a tragedy. 65-year-old Helen Kontio was last seen in may in Palmer and 77-year-old Linda Golden disappeared...
WLUC
‘Run Walk Roll’ event returns to Iron County church
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County church is hosting its second annual “Run Walk Roll” event. The community event is designed to get people outside and enjoy each other’s company. The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Extended interview with 18-year-old Iron County woman who survived attack while running
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.
WLUC
Multiple roads to close for 23rd Annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple roads throughout Marquette County will be temporarily closed starting the morning of Aug. 13 for Ore to Shore. Closed to traffic from Owassa St. to Birch St., 6 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Baldwin Avenue / North Road:. Baldwin Ave. and North Rd. will have...
WLUC
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KJCT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon announced the death of a Craig, Colorado wildland firefighter on Thursday. Collin Hagan, a 27-year-old man from Toivola, Michigan assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew, died on August 10 after being struck by a tree. The...
WLUC
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - The young woman attacked while running in Iron County on Aug. 1 is sharing her experience of survival. “He told me if you throw away your phone, I’ll let you live,” said Aurora Dahl. That was one threat 18-year-old Aurora Dahl said she heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Drug-related crime remains an issue for Marquette County. In 2022, however, cases could be coming down. Last year, Marquette County led the state in felony meth cases based on population with 351 in total. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said this number is now trending downward.
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Comments / 0