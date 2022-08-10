ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

Missing 11-year-old girl from Vancouver found

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The missing 11-year-old girl from Vancouver was found Wednesday morning. Alyssa Angelica Miller left her family home in Vancouver on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. Police said Miller was considered a high-risk missing person due to her age. Miller was found by her family Wednesday morning,...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
#Police#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Birkenstock
kptv.com

Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Unsolved Marion County murder: Family of victim still seeking answers

Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego. Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed...
MARION COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with January shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January. The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beaverton Police Nab $22 Million Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

Brendan Doyle was living the high life this summer in a rented house on the shores of Lake Oswego. Until the cops busted in. They found a fancy car, jewelry, and hundreds and thousands of dollars in cash. Police say the goodies had been amassed thanks to Doyle’s new business: fencing catalytic converters.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Treat truck’ belonging to Petunia’s Pies & Pastries stolen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for FOX 12′s Most Wanted who stole a van from a local café. Lisa Clark, the owner of Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, said their “treat truck,” which was used to deliver pies, cookies and other vegan and gluten free pastries, was stolen from a parking lot on Southeast 7th and Southeast Main sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Operator hospitalized after construction equipment tips over at OHSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A construction worker has been hospitalized after a construction crane tipped over on the Oregon Health & Science University campus Friday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident at about 10:45 a.m. at 545 Southwest Campus Drive. PF&R said a vertical drill rig construction crane weighing about 100,000 pounds tipped over, trapping the operator inside.
PORTLAND, OR

