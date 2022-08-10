PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January. The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO