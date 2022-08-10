Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Missing 11-year-old girl from Vancouver found
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The missing 11-year-old girl from Vancouver was found Wednesday morning. Alyssa Angelica Miller left her family home in Vancouver on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. Police said Miller was considered a high-risk missing person due to her age. Miller was found by her family Wednesday morning,...
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
kptv.com
MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
kptv.com
Washington Co. deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash
Hillsboro Hops teaching the history of women in sports at free girl’s youth camp. A gunfire exchange in old town leads to the arrest of two men. A fire destroyed a building at the flour mill in Pendleton overnight. Fire at abandoned building in NE Portland determined to be...
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
wufe967.com
Oregon man allegedly assaults woman by smashing 34 pound rock on her head
An Oregon man was arraigned on Wednesday after allegedly hurling a rock the size of a basketball at a woman moments after being released from an emergency mental health crisis center. On Aug. 9, a woman in the area was on a walk and observed 40-year-old Dwayne A. Simpson walking...
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Unsolved Marion County murder: Family of victim still seeking answers
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego. Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with January shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January. The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
WWEEK
Beaverton Police Nab $22 Million Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
Brendan Doyle was living the high life this summer in a rented house on the shores of Lake Oswego. Until the cops busted in. They found a fancy car, jewelry, and hundreds and thousands of dollars in cash. Police say the goodies had been amassed thanks to Doyle’s new business: fencing catalytic converters.
Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash
kptv.com
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
kptv.com
‘Treat truck’ belonging to Petunia’s Pies & Pastries stolen in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for FOX 12′s Most Wanted who stole a van from a local café. Lisa Clark, the owner of Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, said their “treat truck,” which was used to deliver pies, cookies and other vegan and gluten free pastries, was stolen from a parking lot on Southeast 7th and Southeast Main sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
KGW
Employee at North Portland children's clinic attacked
The manager of a Legacy Emanuel chidren's clinic was attacked and robbed outside the hospital. Now, Legacy is installing bulletproof glass and fences.
kptv.com
Operator hospitalized after construction equipment tips over at OHSU
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A construction worker has been hospitalized after a construction crane tipped over on the Oregon Health & Science University campus Friday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident at about 10:45 a.m. at 545 Southwest Campus Drive. PF&R said a vertical drill rig construction crane weighing about 100,000 pounds tipped over, trapping the operator inside.
