A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO