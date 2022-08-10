Read full article on original website
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20
City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
POTEET’S SMITH RECEIVES TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TOTALING $21,000
Julia Smith received two scholarships recently. Smith received a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth last month (above left). Smith also received the $1,000 Ed Geyer Memorial scholarship at graduation in June (above right). Smith holds her Geyer certificate while standing with Poteet FFA director Jeff Kennedy (left) and Jeannette Geyer (right).
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
Pleasanton council hears extensive report on foster care
Pleasanton city council members heard a detailed report regarding foster care in Atascosa County, an update from the Police Chief and future plans for the River Park. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Leonhardt conducted the meeting. Mayor Clinton Powell sent apologies for his absence citing a conflict. Council members in attendance were Joey Macon, J.R. Gallegos, Jaime “JJ” Trevino, Lillian Cashmer and Jeanne B. Israel.
Making prom memories for Melanie
Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
Show some teacher love
A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships
No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
News Briefs
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications. The ACSO is currently accepting applications for Dispatcher and Corrections Officer through August 17. Applications only available at 1108 Campbell Avenue in Jourdanton. For more information, place call 830-769-3434 ext. 2252. City of Poteet to test water meters. The City of Poteet has...
Comin’ up locally
Aug. 10. 6:15 p.m. Rossville Community Center. $15 cash charge for the event as well as a meal. 2022 strawberry trial data will be released. Aug. 13. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Slomchinski Farms, Leming. Atascosa 4-H hosting. RSVP Ashlie Stayton, ashlie.stayton@ag.tamu.edu by Aug. 10. 2022 Beef Cattle Series,. Aug. 25, 3 p.m....
PILGRIM WINS MAC VAULT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Pleasanton’s Preston Pilgrim took home the top spot at the Mac Vault Academy National Championship meet in Navasota this weekend. His vault of 15’7” was a personal record and seven inches more than the height that placed him second at the state track meet in May.
National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13
Atascosa Health Center Inc. invites you to join them in celebrating National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13. The week-long observance raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. As part of National Health Center Week, AHC is spotlighting Dental Director Dr....
Charlotte ISD, PD prepare for back-to-school safety
Charlotte ISD teachers and staff attended STOP THE BLEED® training courses with law enforcement officials from Charlotte and Poteet on Aug. 3. Superintendent Jon Orozco said he believes any responsible school district or school in the country should have this training done yearly or even bi-yearly. “I think all...
Out and About
Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
Bowman on Dean’s List
Marlyn Bowman II of Pleasanton was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Drivers urged to be alert as school begins
Millions of Texas children are heading back to school this month, as early as this week in some districts. The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be especially alert and focused when driving in school zones and near bus stops. Drivers are further reminded that a new Texas law...
Safety, security top priority for local ISDs
Gov. Greg Abbott has handed down a directive for random intruder detection audits in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24 that left 21 dead and 17 injured. Local law enforcement, ACSO, ISD Police Chiefs, SROs and school administration have been spending the summer making...
Volleyball tournaments start this weekend
Volleyball season began last night with Pleasanton and Jourdanton at home. Poteet, Charlotte and Mc- Mullen County all opened on the road. This weekend, the volleyball teams will take part in their first tournaments of the 2022 season. Pleasanton will head up to San Antonio Memorial to take part in...
4-H council attends Commissioners Court
Atascosa 4-H Council spoke on Monday, Aug. 8. at Atascosa County Commissioners. Dale Rankin introduced Hallie Bates, incoming County Council Chairwoman. Along with that title, Hallie is also a Pleasanton. Express columnist and intern covering the Pleasanton-Poteet area. Bates shared that this year’s goal for Atascosa 4-H is service. She...
