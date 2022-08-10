ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
FOX Sports

Field Of Dreams: Top Five moments from Iowa | Flippin' Bats

Ben and Richard Verlander discuss their top five moments from the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Included is the Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. emergence from the corn field, seventh inning stretch from Harry Caray & more!
Larry Brown Sports

MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023

MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Pleasanton Express

BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY

The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
PLEASANTON, TX
Clayton Kershaw Remembers the 'Very Charitable' Vin Scully at Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event

Less than a week after the passing of legendary Dodgers voice Vin Scully, pitcher Clayton Kershaw gathered celebrity friends and teammates for his annual fundraiser, which the 34-year-old athlete thinks was "kind of fitting" given the announcer's history of philanthropy. Kershaw, who hosted his and wife Ellen's eighth annual Ping...
