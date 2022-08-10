Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Watch: Cubs, Reds enter Field of Dreams with legends leading the way
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
Three-run first inning leads Cubs over Reds in second Field of Dreams Game
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
FOX Sports
Field Of Dreams: Top Five moments from Iowa | Flippin' Bats
Ben and Richard Verlander discuss their top five moments from the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Included is the Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. emergence from the corn field, seventh inning stretch from Harry Caray & more!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Field of Dreams’ Game Is MLB’s Blueprint for More Special Events
Last night was the second time an MLB game was played at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The game was a success despite its lack of star power and, well, in-game excitement, especially when compared to what we saw when the Yankees and White Sox played there last year. As you’ll ...
Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opens up against the Detroit Lions
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 @ Lions 6:00 PM
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance era begins against Packers to open preseason
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 Packers 8:30 PM KPIX
MLB won’t hold 2023 ‘Field of Dreams’ game
Major League Baseball won’t return to the “Field of Dreams” site in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2023 for a third straight
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023
MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
Pleasanton Express
BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY
The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
‘Field of Dreams’ MLB game set for Thursday night in Iowa
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs Thursday in a ballpark amid cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa, where the promise “if you build it, he will come,” was fulfilled. The game, an homage to the film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner, is played on a field...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Petco Park During Padres-Giants Game
Irresponsible adults continue to ruin the fun of going to a live sporting event. This time, an incident unfolded at Petco Park during Monday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Four unruly fans got into some sort of scuffle during Monday’s game. One individual...
CBS Sports
Twitter reacts to hologram of Harry Caray singing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams Game
The movie "Field of Dreams" depicts deceased baseball greats returning to the bright lights of a ballpark surrounded by an Iowa cornfield. Thursday's 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game between the Cubs and Reds featured something similar, though Twitter seemed to have found the execution to be a bit less tasteful.
People
Clayton Kershaw Remembers the 'Very Charitable' Vin Scully at Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event
Less than a week after the passing of legendary Dodgers voice Vin Scully, pitcher Clayton Kershaw gathered celebrity friends and teammates for his annual fundraiser, which the 34-year-old athlete thinks was "kind of fitting" given the announcer's history of philanthropy. Kershaw, who hosted his and wife Ellen's eighth annual Ping...
MLB・
Comments / 0