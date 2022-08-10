Read full article on original website
The return of fall activites
It feels like yesterday that the UIL wrapped up another season of competition. Now, at the time of publication, the high school volleyball season is officially underway with the first regular matches being played this week. The Pleasanton Express will be running around to all the local matches throughout the next few weeks. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (username: @ PE1909) for live updates and postgame interviews with players/coaches during the season.
BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY
The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
PILGRIM WINS MAC VAULT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Pleasanton’s Preston Pilgrim took home the top spot at the Mac Vault Academy National Championship meet in Navasota this weekend. His vault of 15’7” was a personal record and seven inches more than the height that placed him second at the state track meet in May.
Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships
No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
Out and About
Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
MILTON PALMER SR.
Milton Palmer, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on September 3, 1935, in Poteet, to Anthony J. Palmer, Sr. (Anson) and Annie (Stanush) Palmer. Milton was born and raised in agriculture and remained in agriculture his entire life. Milton started...
JUAN GUERRERO
Juan J. Guerrero, 69, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home on July 29, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1953, in Charlotte to Cecilo and Matilda Guerrero. Juan was a unique guy and a jokester, but he was also a very hard worker and instilled this work ethics in his children. He was a family man that would go above and beyond to see them smile and provided for, always putting their needs above his. This characteristic carried through into his work life as well, he enjoyed mentoring and training the new guys in the oil field and later as a truck driver. He was a proud man but humble at the same time. He loved his wife and selflessly helped to nurse her through her battle with cancer and with liver disease. His grandchildren were his joy and took advantage of every opportunity he had to spend with them. Juan was well respected by many and will be greatly missed.
JESUS GUERRA
Jesus Guerra, Jr. of Pleasanton passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born in Pleasanton on August 23, 1961, to Jesus, Sr., and Gloria (Gomez) Guerra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Gloria Guerra and daughter, Crystal Ann Guerra. Jesus...
JOE SERRATA
Joe Albert Serrata, 57, passed away on July 28, 2022 in San Antonio. He was born on June 16, 1965 in Tilden to Juan and Dometila Serrata. Joe was the foundation of his family and the embodiment of knowledge and skill. He had a servants heart and blessed all who crossed his path. His greatest two loves were God, wife and children.
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
ISABEL TREVINO
Isabel Vargas Treviño, 73, of Poteet, passed away on August 6, 2022, in Jourdanton. She was born on March 3, 1949, in Poteet to Hilario P. Vargas and Fermina P. Vargas. Isabel worked for Poteet ISD as an aide, librarian, and administrative assistant for over 40 years. She was a member of the Friends of the Poteet Library and parishioner of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Isabel attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
HOMER ROUTH
Homer Ernest Routh of Jourdanton passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born in Du Quoin, Illinois on August 3, 1941. “Okie,” as he was most known as, served in the US Air Force for four years, before joining the San Antonio Police Department, where he served as a law enforcement officer for 20 years.
POTEET’S SMITH RECEIVES TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TOTALING $21,000
Julia Smith received two scholarships recently. Smith received a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth last month (above left). Smith also received the $1,000 Ed Geyer Memorial scholarship at graduation in June (above right). Smith holds her Geyer certificate while standing with Poteet FFA director Jeff Kennedy (left) and Jeannette Geyer (right).
Charlotte 4-H interest meeting scheduled
A Charlotte 4-H Club interest meeting will take place on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 173 Yule Ave. Charlotte, TX 78011 please come out and learn about all the exciting things that 4-H has to offer. This meeting will be held to see if there is enough interest to start a 4-H Club In Charlotte. If there is enough interest the club will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. if you have questions are want more information please give us a call at the Extension office 830-569- 0034.
Safety, security top priority for local ISDs
Gov. Greg Abbott has handed down a directive for random intruder detection audits in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24 that left 21 dead and 17 injured. Local law enforcement, ACSO, ISD Police Chiefs, SROs and school administration have been spending the summer making...
Show some teacher love
A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
FELIX VALDEZ
Felix Valdez, age 84 of Leming, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in his home with family surrounding him. Felix was born in Fashing, on Wednesday, July 27, 1938. Proud Parents were Marino and Francisca Valdez. Felix dedicated his love to the Lord and his family. He loved spending...
