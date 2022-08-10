Read full article on original website
The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891CJ CoombsTrenton, MO
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
kchi.com
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area
Missouri Highway Patrol reports two arrests in the local area. 12:05 am – 48-year-old Bradley A Wilford of Laredo was arrested for alleged DWI and Driving While Suspended. He was processed and released. 11:34 am – 62-year-old Beverly R Carpenter of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI, 2 counts...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
ktvo.com
Officers find rifle believed to have been stolen by wanted Adair County murder suspect
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators searching for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville have located a rifle they believe the fugitive stole during a recent burglary. On Wednesday, Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that law enforcement received a tip Tuesday from an acquaintance of Jesse Rongey about where they might find a .270 rifle stolen recently from a cabin west of Kirksville.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two-Vehicle Accident in Gentry County Results in Serious Injuries
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.
kttn.com
Albany man ejected from ATV flown to Columbia hospital with serious injuries
A resident of Albany received serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday night in Shelby County. Forty-three-year-old James Gordon was taken by an ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon and then flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Gordon lost control of the ATV...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street
The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
kttn.com
Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation
Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
kchi.com
Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week
The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
