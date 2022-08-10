Read full article on original website
Related
Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water
Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react
Girl Dies After Being Struck by Boat After Kids Fall From Inflatable Tube
Michigan officials say when the operator of the boat attempted to pick up children that had fallen into the water, the vessel struck an 11-year-old.
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Whale lands on boat off Massachusetts coast in ‘insane’ moment caught on video
A whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat briefly submerging it in the water, in a stunning moment caught on video Sunday morning off the Massachusetts coast. In footage of the encounter, the whale, which appears to be a humpback, can be seen emerging from the water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down into the water before bouncing upright again.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
americanmilitarynews.com
1 dead after Coast Guard cutter collides with fishing boat
A fisherman has died after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter collided with a fishing boat near Puerto Rico on Monday. According to a Coast Guard press release, the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser (WPC 1116) collided with a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata approximately four nautical miles (about 4.6 standard miles) north of Dorado, Puerto Rico. The exact cause of the collision is not yet known and is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Young anglers take to Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Over 300 boats hit the water for another fishing tournament on Lake Hartwell, but for the first time high schoolers are competing. Hundreds of young anglers – who could be the next superstars in the sport – took to the water for The Bassmaster National High School Championship.
Comments / 0