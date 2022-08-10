Read full article on original website
Resistance, dry weather impact weed control
Herbicide-resistant weeds continue to provide a challenge for farmers and herbicide applicators, along with drought conditions making weed control more difficult in many areas of the Midwest. Researchers have confirmed waterhemp resistant to dicamba herbicides in Illinois, and this summer, Palmer amaranth weeds resistant to auxin herbicides, including dicamba, showed...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) – A new vaccine distribution plan to handle monkeypox is being launched in the St. Louis region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the health department for St. Louis County to serve as a regional vaccine hub for the city of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Nineteen-hundred vials of vaccine have been made available for monkeypox patients in the St. Louis area and for distribution to other parts of the state if needed. The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with their clothing or bedding. While anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials say most cases involve male-to-male sexual contact.rt.
OCIO releases new statewide broadband map
(Red Oak) -- State and local officials in Iowa are hopeful a new map can better identify areas across the state lacking sufficient high-speed internet access. Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer, or OCIO, announced a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the availability of high-speed internet. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius, who has been working on the map with the OCIO, says it is a self-reporting map from broadband providers. She says the map gets down to the granular level of understanding the actual speeds available throughout the state.
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Southwestern Wisconsin has received timely rainfall through corn-pollination time. But corn-rootworm adults are becoming more common in many corn fields. Growers should be scouting to determine damage potential for next year’s crop in continuous-corn rotations, says Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, August 11th, 2022
(Clarion, IA) -- Last weekend’s showers dumped up to seven inches of rain on parts of Iowa, while many areas stayed dry. But even with the scattered downpours, drought conditions persist over wide sections of the state. Angie Rieck Hinz is an Iowa State University field agronomist and says that’s typical and it’s bringing a drastic variation in crop conditions statewide. She’s touring parts of north-central Iowa to inspect crops and says the drought is NOT keeping insects away from the fields as spider mites, rootworm beetles, soybean aphids and soybean gall midges have been found in some places. A new report is expected later this (Thursday) morning from the U-S Drought Monitor.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
