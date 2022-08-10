(St. Louis, MO) – A new vaccine distribution plan to handle monkeypox is being launched in the St. Louis region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the health department for St. Louis County to serve as a regional vaccine hub for the city of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Nineteen-hundred vials of vaccine have been made available for monkeypox patients in the St. Louis area and for distribution to other parts of the state if needed. The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with their clothing or bedding. While anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials say most cases involve male-to-male sexual contact.rt.

