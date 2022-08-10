Juan J. Guerrero, 69, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home on July 29, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1953, in Charlotte to Cecilo and Matilda Guerrero. Juan was a unique guy and a jokester, but he was also a very hard worker and instilled this work ethics in his children. He was a family man that would go above and beyond to see them smile and provided for, always putting their needs above his. This characteristic carried through into his work life as well, he enjoyed mentoring and training the new guys in the oil field and later as a truck driver. He was a proud man but humble at the same time. He loved his wife and selflessly helped to nurse her through her battle with cancer and with liver disease. His grandchildren were his joy and took advantage of every opportunity he had to spend with them. Juan was well respected by many and will be greatly missed.

CHARLOTTE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO