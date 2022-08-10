Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
Pleasanton Express
PILGRIM WINS MAC VAULT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Pleasanton’s Preston Pilgrim took home the top spot at the Mac Vault Academy National Championship meet in Navasota this weekend. His vault of 15’7” was a personal record and seven inches more than the height that placed him second at the state track meet in May.
Pleasanton Express
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
Pleasanton Express
Show some teacher love
A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton Express
JESUS GUERRA
Jesus Guerra, Jr. of Pleasanton passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born in Pleasanton on August 23, 1961, to Jesus, Sr., and Gloria (Gomez) Guerra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Gloria Guerra and daughter, Crystal Ann Guerra. Jesus...
Pleasanton Express
JOE SERRATA
Joe Albert Serrata, 57, passed away on July 28, 2022 in San Antonio. He was born on June 16, 1965 in Tilden to Juan and Dometila Serrata. Joe was the foundation of his family and the embodiment of knowledge and skill. He had a servants heart and blessed all who crossed his path. His greatest two loves were God, wife and children.
Pleasanton Express
JUAN GUERRERO
Juan J. Guerrero, 69, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home on July 29, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1953, in Charlotte to Cecilo and Matilda Guerrero. Juan was a unique guy and a jokester, but he was also a very hard worker and instilled this work ethics in his children. He was a family man that would go above and beyond to see them smile and provided for, always putting their needs above his. This characteristic carried through into his work life as well, he enjoyed mentoring and training the new guys in the oil field and later as a truck driver. He was a proud man but humble at the same time. He loved his wife and selflessly helped to nurse her through her battle with cancer and with liver disease. His grandchildren were his joy and took advantage of every opportunity he had to spend with them. Juan was well respected by many and will be greatly missed.
Pleasanton Express
MILTON PALMER SR.
Milton Palmer, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on September 3, 1935, in Poteet, to Anthony J. Palmer, Sr. (Anson) and Annie (Stanush) Palmer. Milton was born and raised in agriculture and remained in agriculture his entire life. Milton started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
Pleasanton Express
Charlotte ISD, PD prepare for back-to-school safety
Charlotte ISD teachers and staff attended STOP THE BLEED® training courses with law enforcement officials from Charlotte and Poteet on Aug. 3. Superintendent Jon Orozco said he believes any responsible school district or school in the country should have this training done yearly or even bi-yearly. “I think all...
Pleasanton Express
ISABEL TREVINO
Isabel Vargas Treviño, 73, of Poteet, passed away on August 6, 2022, in Jourdanton. She was born on March 3, 1949, in Poteet to Hilario P. Vargas and Fermina P. Vargas. Isabel worked for Poteet ISD as an aide, librarian, and administrative assistant for over 40 years. She was a member of the Friends of the Poteet Library and parishioner of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Isabel attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Texas Home Has A Magical Underground Cave In The Backyard & It's Selling For $875K
There's a mystical San Antonio real estate property that has its very own private cave full of natural stalagmites right in the backyard. There's a stairway leading down the underground, and it's pretty spectacular. It's also for sale!. This four-bedroom Texas home is listed at $875,000 by Lori Largen of...
Pleasanton Express
Safety, security top priority for local ISDs
Gov. Greg Abbott has handed down a directive for random intruder detection audits in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24 that left 21 dead and 17 injured. Local law enforcement, ACSO, ISD Police Chiefs, SROs and school administration have been spending the summer making...
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Aug. 10. 6:15 p.m. Rossville Community Center. $15 cash charge for the event as well as a meal. 2022 strawberry trial data will be released. Aug. 13. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Slomchinski Farms, Leming. Atascosa 4-H hosting. RSVP Ashlie Stayton, ashlie.stayton@ag.tamu.edu by Aug. 10. 2022 Beef Cattle Series,. Aug. 25, 3 p.m....
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Pleasanton Express
Making prom memories for Melanie
Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
Pleasanton Express
The bucket list item
A couple of weeks ago, my job took me to Ft. Worth, Texas. I had never been and after two long, agonizing trips to and from the DFW area, I wasn’t too thrilled. My first adventure took me to Denton, then five days later, I returned to the area to visit Arlington and watch the Rangers play a baseball game. So, if you take a country guy to the concrete jungle of the DFW area, he wants to go back to Atascosa County pretty quickly. So, when our work trip took my boss and co-workers to Ft Worth, I was dreading the long ride and the scenery.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
Comments / 0