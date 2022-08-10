Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
keranews.org
'Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood.' Fort Worth to bolster Poly, Northside with national program
The city has selected the Historic Northside and Polytechnic neighborhoods for a new three-year pilot program with Main Street America, a national initiative focused on revitalizing old commercial areas with their history in mind. "Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood. That’s where people live, that's where they breathe, that's where their...
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Fort Worth Weekly
Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow
Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
Spotty showers continue as we watch a low in the Gulf
While our Saturday forecast will bring spotty shower and storm chances again, Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the track of that tropical low. - Nick Bannin
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Pleasanton Express
It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure
At around the same time the Navy was using that slogan to recruit seamen, he was beginning his career as a Texas Game Warden, but his experience with boats up to that point in his life had been limited at best. As a matter of fact, the first time he’d ever been in a boat on the water at night was the first hour of his second day on the job. But he didn’t really count it as his second day, because he hadn’t stopped working since the first day began.
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
checkoutdfw.com
Ranking: These Dallas-Fort Worth cities are among least affordable cities in the country
After looking at several factors like average cost of rent, general cost of living and minimum wage, GOBankingRates was able to compile a ranking of the most and least affordable cities in the U.S. Despite Texas being generally more affordable than other states, it did not have any cities rank...
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change
Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.
starlocalmedia.com
Neal Gay, founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dies at 96
One of the pillars of Mesquite's culture has passed away. Neal Gay is heralded as one of the icons of pro rodeo and is locally known for putting Mesquite on the map after he opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
