Fort Worth, TX

Reform Austin

All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County

When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
papercitymag.com

The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB

Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Pleasanton Express

It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure

At around the same time the Navy was using that slogan to recruit seamen, he was beginning his career as a Texas Game Warden, but his experience with boats up to that point in his life had been limited at best. As a matter of fact, the first time he’d ever been in a boat on the water at night was the first hour of his second day on the job. But he didn’t really count it as his second day, because he hadn’t stopped working since the first day began.
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change

Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.
