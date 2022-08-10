It feels like yesterday that the UIL wrapped up another season of competition. Now, at the time of publication, the high school volleyball season is officially underway with the first regular matches being played this week. The Pleasanton Express will be running around to all the local matches throughout the next few weeks. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (username: @ PE1909) for live updates and postgame interviews with players/coaches during the season.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO