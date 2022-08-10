Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
ISABEL TREVINO
Isabel Vargas Treviño, 73, of Poteet, passed away on August 6, 2022, in Jourdanton. She was born on March 3, 1949, in Poteet to Hilario P. Vargas and Fermina P. Vargas. Isabel worked for Poteet ISD as an aide, librarian, and administrative assistant for over 40 years. She was a member of the Friends of the Poteet Library and parishioner of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Isabel attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Pleasanton Express
HOMER ROUTH
Homer Ernest Routh of Jourdanton passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born in Du Quoin, Illinois on August 3, 1941. “Okie,” as he was most known as, served in the US Air Force for four years, before joining the San Antonio Police Department, where he served as a law enforcement officer for 20 years.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
Pleasanton Express
JESUS GUERRA
Jesus Guerra, Jr. of Pleasanton passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born in Pleasanton on August 23, 1961, to Jesus, Sr., and Gloria (Gomez) Guerra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Gloria Guerra and daughter, Crystal Ann Guerra. Jesus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton Express
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
Pleasanton Express
FELIX VALDEZ
Felix Valdez, age 84 of Leming, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in his home with family surrounding him. Felix was born in Fashing, on Wednesday, July 27, 1938. Proud Parents were Marino and Francisca Valdez. Felix dedicated his love to the Lord and his family. He loved spending...
Pleasanton Express
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
Pleasanton Express
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pleasanton Express
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
Pleasanton Express
Making prom memories for Melanie
Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
Pleasanton Express
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
Pleasanton Express
OFFICER PHILLIPS SWORN IN
Officer Jason Phillips, 23, was sworn in by Judge Orlando Carrasco and accompanied by Chief Ronald Sanchez and the fellow Pleasanton police Department. Congratulations to officer Jason Phillips. Thank you to the Pleasanton police department for serving and protecting our community. Pictured front (l-r): Noe Ramirez, Kyra Phillips, Delma Phillips, Officer Phillips; back Judge Orlando Carrasco and Chief Sanchez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pleasanton Express
The return of fall activites
It feels like yesterday that the UIL wrapped up another season of competition. Now, at the time of publication, the high school volleyball season is officially underway with the first regular matches being played this week. The Pleasanton Express will be running around to all the local matches throughout the next few weeks. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (username: @ PE1909) for live updates and postgame interviews with players/coaches during the season.
Pleasanton Express
City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20
City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
Pleasanton Express
News Briefs
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications. The ACSO is currently accepting applications for Dispatcher and Corrections Officer through August 17. Applications only available at 1108 Campbell Avenue in Jourdanton. For more information, place call 830-769-3434 ext. 2252. City of Poteet to test water meters. The City of Poteet has...
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton council hears extensive report on foster care
Pleasanton city council members heard a detailed report regarding foster care in Atascosa County, an update from the Police Chief and future plans for the River Park. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Leonhardt conducted the meeting. Mayor Clinton Powell sent apologies for his absence citing a conflict. Council members in attendance were Joey Macon, J.R. Gallegos, Jaime “JJ” Trevino, Lillian Cashmer and Jeanne B. Israel.
Pleasanton Express
Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships
No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
Pleasanton Express
Show some teacher love
A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Comments / 0