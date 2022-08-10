Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
JOE SERRATA
Joe Albert Serrata, 57, passed away on July 28, 2022 in San Antonio. He was born on June 16, 1965 in Tilden to Juan and Dometila Serrata. Joe was the foundation of his family and the embodiment of knowledge and skill. He had a servants heart and blessed all who crossed his path. His greatest two loves were God, wife and children.
Pleasanton Express
HOMER ROUTH
Homer Ernest Routh of Jourdanton passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born in Du Quoin, Illinois on August 3, 1941. “Okie,” as he was most known as, served in the US Air Force for four years, before joining the San Antonio Police Department, where he served as a law enforcement officer for 20 years.
Pleasanton Express
JESUS GUERRA
Jesus Guerra, Jr. of Pleasanton passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born in Pleasanton on August 23, 1961, to Jesus, Sr., and Gloria (Gomez) Guerra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Gloria Guerra and daughter, Crystal Ann Guerra. Jesus...
Pleasanton Express
JUAN GUERRERO
Juan J. Guerrero, 69, passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home on July 29, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1953, in Charlotte to Cecilo and Matilda Guerrero. Juan was a unique guy and a jokester, but he was also a very hard worker and instilled this work ethics in his children. He was a family man that would go above and beyond to see them smile and provided for, always putting their needs above his. This characteristic carried through into his work life as well, he enjoyed mentoring and training the new guys in the oil field and later as a truck driver. He was a proud man but humble at the same time. He loved his wife and selflessly helped to nurse her through her battle with cancer and with liver disease. His grandchildren were his joy and took advantage of every opportunity he had to spend with them. Juan was well respected by many and will be greatly missed.
Pleasanton Express
MILTON PALMER SR.
Milton Palmer, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on September 3, 1935, in Poteet, to Anthony J. Palmer, Sr. (Anson) and Annie (Stanush) Palmer. Milton was born and raised in agriculture and remained in agriculture his entire life. Milton started...
Pleasanton Express
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
Pleasanton Express
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
Pleasanton Express
Making prom memories for Melanie
Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
Pleasanton Express
OFFICER PHILLIPS SWORN IN
Officer Jason Phillips, 23, was sworn in by Judge Orlando Carrasco and accompanied by Chief Ronald Sanchez and the fellow Pleasanton police Department. Congratulations to officer Jason Phillips. Thank you to the Pleasanton police department for serving and protecting our community. Pictured front (l-r): Noe Ramirez, Kyra Phillips, Delma Phillips, Officer Phillips; back Judge Orlando Carrasco and Chief Sanchez.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Atascosa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4853 seeks members. They seek new members to join their post in Jourdanton. Your first year membership is free. Contact Juan Prieto at 830-570- 8913 for more information. Eagle Helping Closet for 2022-2023. Items needed as the new school year approaches. Items include spiral...
Pleasanton Express
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
Pleasanton Express
POTEET’S SMITH RECEIVES TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TOTALING $21,000
Julia Smith received two scholarships recently. Smith received a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth last month (above left). Smith also received the $1,000 Ed Geyer Memorial scholarship at graduation in June (above right). Smith holds her Geyer certificate while standing with Poteet FFA director Jeff Kennedy (left) and Jeannette Geyer (right).
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Aug. 10. 6:15 p.m. Rossville Community Center. $15 cash charge for the event as well as a meal. 2022 strawberry trial data will be released. Aug. 13. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Slomchinski Farms, Leming. Atascosa 4-H hosting. RSVP Ashlie Stayton, ashlie.stayton@ag.tamu.edu by Aug. 10. 2022 Beef Cattle Series,. Aug. 25, 3 p.m....
Pleasanton Express
Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships
No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
Pleasanton Express
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
Pleasanton Express
City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20
City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
Pleasanton Express
The return of fall activites
It feels like yesterday that the UIL wrapped up another season of competition. Now, at the time of publication, the high school volleyball season is officially underway with the first regular matches being played this week. The Pleasanton Express will be running around to all the local matches throughout the next few weeks. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (username: @ PE1909) for live updates and postgame interviews with players/coaches during the season.
Pleasanton Express
BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY
The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
Pleasanton Express
Show some teacher love
A record 70 percent of teacher members surveyed by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) said they were seriously considering leaving the profession as they ended a difficult school year last spring. The number was the highest ever recorded in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey, which has been tracking Texas teachers’ concerns for more than 40 years. It was a significant jump from the 53 percent who expressed similar feelings the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton council hears extensive report on foster care
Pleasanton city council members heard a detailed report regarding foster care in Atascosa County, an update from the Police Chief and future plans for the River Park. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Leonhardt conducted the meeting. Mayor Clinton Powell sent apologies for his absence citing a conflict. Council members in attendance were Joey Macon, J.R. Gallegos, Jaime “JJ” Trevino, Lillian Cashmer and Jeanne B. Israel.
