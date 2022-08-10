A Charlotte 4-H Club interest meeting will take place on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 173 Yule Ave. Charlotte, TX 78011 please come out and learn about all the exciting things that 4-H has to offer. This meeting will be held to see if there is enough interest to start a 4-H Club In Charlotte. If there is enough interest the club will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. if you have questions are want more information please give us a call at the Extension office 830-569- 0034.

