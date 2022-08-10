Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY
The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
foxsanantonio.com
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
Pleasanton Express
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
Pleasanton Express
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Pleasanton Express
Charlotte 4-H interest meeting scheduled
A Charlotte 4-H Club interest meeting will take place on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 173 Yule Ave. Charlotte, TX 78011 please come out and learn about all the exciting things that 4-H has to offer. This meeting will be held to see if there is enough interest to start a 4-H Club In Charlotte. If there is enough interest the club will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. if you have questions are want more information please give us a call at the Extension office 830-569- 0034.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
Pleasanton Express
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pleasanton Express
POTEET’S SMITH RECEIVES TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TOTALING $21,000
Julia Smith received two scholarships recently. Smith received a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth last month (above left). Smith also received the $1,000 Ed Geyer Memorial scholarship at graduation in June (above right). Smith holds her Geyer certificate while standing with Poteet FFA director Jeff Kennedy (left) and Jeannette Geyer (right).
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Pleasanton Express
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
KSAT 12
Royal Blue Grocery to open second San Antonio location this year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s East Side will soon welcome a Royal Blue Grocery shop later this year. The modern urban market is a unique twist on the classic grocery store. It will provide customers with a curated collection of meals, drinks, and snacks. The compact grocery shop...
cw35.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
Las Palapas cooks up new location in San Antonio's Far Westside
Las Palapas is heading further west.
Comments / 0