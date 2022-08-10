ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

BACK TO SCHOOL TIME IN THE BRUSH COUNTRY

The new school year is in session at Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton High School volleyball players pictured are, from left: Angel Tucker, senior; Jaelyn Morales, senior; Kylie Estrada, freshman and Madalynn Estrada, senior.
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The real life "Rudy" to visit SA

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

SHSU spring grads

HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

JOE HERNANDEZ II

Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
JOURDANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pleasanton, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Sports
Pleasanton Express

Charlotte 4-H interest meeting scheduled

A Charlotte 4-H Club interest meeting will take place on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 173 Yule Ave. Charlotte, TX 78011 please come out and learn about all the exciting things that 4-H has to offer. This meeting will be held to see if there is enough interest to start a 4-H Club In Charlotte. If there is enough interest the club will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. if you have questions are want more information please give us a call at the Extension office 830-569- 0034.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Record#Pilgrim#Mac
Pleasanton Express

COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS

Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
PLEASANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pleasanton Express

POTEET’S SMITH RECEIVES TWO SCHOLARSHIPS TOTALING $21,000

Julia Smith received two scholarships recently. Smith received a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth last month (above left). Smith also received the $1,000 Ed Geyer Memorial scholarship at graduation in June (above right). Smith holds her Geyer certificate while standing with Poteet FFA director Jeff Kennedy (left) and Jeannette Geyer (right).
POTEET, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20

Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
PLEASANTON, TX
cw35.com

Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy