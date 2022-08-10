Multiple people have been injured in a work truck crash on I-93 on the Canton/Randolph line, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 5:40 a.m., Massachusetts State police responded to a report of a 2019 Dodge van owned by Enterprise Fleet Management crashing into a guard rail and going over it, police said. The five people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were on their way to work, and most of them suffered from serious injuries due to the accident.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO