Braintree, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
NewsBreak
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
MassLive.com

Work van crash on I-93 leaves 5 people with injuries, officials say

Multiple people have been injured in a work truck crash on I-93 on the Canton/Randolph line, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 5:40 a.m., Massachusetts State police responded to a report of a 2019 Dodge van owned by Enterprise Fleet Management crashing into a guard rail and going over it, police said. The five people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were on their way to work, and most of them suffered from serious injuries due to the accident.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

