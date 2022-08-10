Read full article on original website
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
Boston police investigating after man shot dead in Mattapan overnight
Police in Boston said they have opened a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down in Mattapan Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound near 4 Oak Hill Ave. after they received reports of a person shot in the area. The man was...
Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Keith Jones of Fitchburg arrested in connection with fatal shooting that killed Felicia Obeng, a Worcester mother of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St. in Worcester that killed Felicia Obeng and injured another woman, police said. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested Thursday around 9:40 a.m. Jones was wanted on an arrest warrant...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Photos show car with 6 speakers mounted on roof that Wilmington police said caused noise complaints in 3 towns
The bright yellow car pulled into a Wilmington parking lot after 1 a.m., the half-dozen speakers mounted to its roof blaring, according to town police. The car’s license plate, from New Hampshire, read “STATICK.” In three separate towns, residents phoned the police with noise complaints. It was...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime city restaurateur who retired to Greece arrested on 20-year-old warrant while in NH attending brother’s funeral
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Work van crash on I-93 leaves 5 people with injuries, officials say
Multiple people have been injured in a work truck crash on I-93 on the Canton/Randolph line, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 5:40 a.m., Massachusetts State police responded to a report of a 2019 Dodge van owned by Enterprise Fleet Management crashing into a guard rail and going over it, police said. The five people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were on their way to work, and most of them suffered from serious injuries due to the accident.
Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for killing crew mate with knife and hammer off coast of Massachusetts
A scalloping ship crewmember who attacked three co-workers, killing one, was sentenced in Boston federal court Thursday to 19 and a half years in prison after being convicted of murder in the 2018 incident off the coast of Massachusetts, officials said. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S....
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Mark Luiso identified as Everett man stabbed to death in city Monday night; was reportedly protecting son before altercation
A man stabbed to death in Everett Monday night, reportedly as he protected his son, has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of the city. The man, Mark Luiso, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
