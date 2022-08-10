Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Pleasanton Express
MILTON PALMER SR.
Milton Palmer, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on September 3, 1935, in Poteet, to Anthony J. Palmer, Sr. (Anson) and Annie (Stanush) Palmer. Milton was born and raised in agriculture and remained in agriculture his entire life. Milton started...
Pleasanton Express
SHSU spring grads
HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
Pleasanton Express
JOE HERNANDEZ II
Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
Pleasanton Express
COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS
Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton Express
RUDOLPH LAMBARIA
Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
cbs19.tv
It was the first athletic event since the Uvalde shooting. 21 roses were given to the Uvalde HS volleyball team to honor the victims.
LYTLE, Texas — Sports oftentimes serve as a great mental distraction from tragic events and hard times. Fans can escape for a few hours and cheer on their favorite team. This was set for display in Lytle, Texas, on Tuesday night. On the scoresheet, the Lytle High School Pirates...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Pleasanton Express
City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20
City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
Pleasanton Express
Five-star rating for Methodist Hospital | Atascosa
Methodist Hospital | Atascosa recently received the 2022 CMS Five-Star Rating recognizing excellent performance and quality. Only 429 hospitals out of 4,586 nationwide received a five-star rating. Methodist Hospital | Atascosa’s Chief Nursing Officer, Tonja Thigpen, said the seven measures that the CMS Five-Star Rating System review are part of the hospital’s annual goals.
Pleasanton Express
National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13
Atascosa Health Center Inc. invites you to join them in celebrating National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13. The week-long observance raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. As part of National Health Center Week, AHC is spotlighting Dental Director Dr....
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
RELATED PEOPLE
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton council hears extensive report on foster care
Pleasanton city council members heard a detailed report regarding foster care in Atascosa County, an update from the Police Chief and future plans for the River Park. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Leonhardt conducted the meeting. Mayor Clinton Powell sent apologies for his absence citing a conflict. Council members in attendance were Joey Macon, J.R. Gallegos, Jaime “JJ” Trevino, Lillian Cashmer and Jeanne B. Israel.
Pleasanton Express
Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20
Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
Pleasanton Express
Drivers urged to be alert as school begins
Millions of Texas children are heading back to school this month, as early as this week in some districts. The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be especially alert and focused when driving in school zones and near bus stops. Drivers are further reminded that a new Texas law...
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Pleasanton Express
Making prom memories for Melanie
Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
Pleasanton Express
News Briefs
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications. The ACSO is currently accepting applications for Dispatcher and Corrections Officer through August 17. Applications only available at 1108 Campbell Avenue in Jourdanton. For more information, place call 830-769-3434 ext. 2252. City of Poteet to test water meters. The City of Poteet has...
Comments / 0