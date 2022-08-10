ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pleasanton Express

MILTON PALMER SR.

Milton Palmer, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on September 3, 1935, in Poteet, to Anthony J. Palmer, Sr. (Anson) and Annie (Stanush) Palmer. Milton was born and raised in agriculture and remained in agriculture his entire life. Milton started...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

SHSU spring grads

HUNTSVILLE- The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University. Pleasanton: Mason Moore, BS – Bachelor of Science, Animal Science. Lytle: Kelsey Hansler, BBA – Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

JOE HERNANDEZ II

Joe Hector Hernandez, II, 41, went home to our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2022. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many and will be extremely missed. Joe Hector was born in Jourdanton, on February 19, 1981 to Rosa Galindo and Joe Hernandez of Poteet.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

COWBOY HERITAGE DAYS SPONSORS

Gold and Silver Sponsors for Cowboy Heritage Days pictured with Pleasanton’s bronze Birthplace of the Cowboy statue at City Hall. The statue was a gift from the late Ben and Mona Parker. Pictured (l -r) Justin Menchaca, Superintendent Pleasanton Parks & Rec; Daryl Ashley, former Cowboy of the Year and Young Farmers’ rep; Lee Cumpian, Covenant Testing Technologies; Ernest Gonzalez, STX BC Sports Association; Lillian Cashmer, Pleasanton City Council and Lillian Cashmer Insurance; Teresa and Blake McCauley – Atascosa Materials, Noe Calderas – TNC Systems, Chasity Guerra, Adari Spa; LJ Mross – Price Chevrolet; Terri Cuevas – Country Girl Designs and City of Pleasanton event coordinator and Homer Lopez – Lopez Broadcasting.
PLEASANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Poteet, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Pleasanton Express

RUDOLPH LAMBARIA

Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

City of Pleasanton hosting BBQ cookoff Aug. 19, 20

City of Pleasanton is hosting a Cowboy Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff August 19 and 20 at the beautiful shady Pleasanton River Park. Sign up today to show off your skills, and a chance to win for cash prizes and your photo in the Pleasanton Express. Make sure to sign up...
PLEASANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#The Houston Livestock#The Texas Ffa Convention#Poteet Ffa
Pleasanton Express

Five-star rating for Methodist Hospital | Atascosa

Methodist Hospital | Atascosa recently received the 2022 CMS Five-Star Rating recognizing excellent performance and quality. Only 429 hospitals out of 4,586 nationwide received a five-star rating. Methodist Hospital | Atascosa’s Chief Nursing Officer, Tonja Thigpen, said the seven measures that the CMS Five-Star Rating System review are part of the hospital’s annual goals.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

National Health Center Week Aug. 7-13

Atascosa Health Center Inc. invites you to join them in celebrating National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13. The week-long observance raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. As part of National Health Center Week, AHC is spotlighting Dental Director Dr....
PLEASANTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Smith
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton council hears extensive report on foster care

Pleasanton city council members heard a detailed report regarding foster care in Atascosa County, an update from the Police Chief and future plans for the River Park. Mayor Pro Tem Robert Leonhardt conducted the meeting. Mayor Clinton Powell sent apologies for his absence citing a conflict. Council members in attendance were Joey Macon, J.R. Gallegos, Jaime “JJ” Trevino, Lillian Cashmer and Jeanne B. Israel.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Boot scootin’, buckin’, big cowboy fun Aug. 19-20

Get your dancing boots ready for a two-day celebration of the cowboy on Aug. 19 and 20. The countdown to Cowboy Heritage Days held in conjunction with the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Rodeo and Dance has begun. The entertainment is stacked with great artists for a fantastic, fun, festive weekend with food, entertainment and the richest open rodeo in Texas.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Drivers urged to be alert as school begins

Millions of Texas children are heading back to school this month, as early as this week in some districts. The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be especially alert and focused when driving in school zones and near bus stops. Drivers are further reminded that a new Texas law...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Making prom memories for Melanie

Donning a beautiful black and silver gown, Melanie Canales, or “Mel” as she is known to family and friends, celebrated her prom on July 30. The “Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Memories Prom” resulted from Dream a Little Dream Photography’s Facebook post about Mel being unable to attend her local high school prom because she is a virtual learner.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

News Briefs

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications. The ACSO is currently accepting applications for Dispatcher and Corrections Officer through August 17. Applications only available at 1108 Campbell Avenue in Jourdanton. For more information, place call 830-769-3434 ext. 2252. City of Poteet to test water meters. The City of Poteet has...
JOURDANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy