Chloe Lattanzi Honors ‘Angel On Earth’ Mom Olivia Newton-John After Death: ‘I Love You Forever’

Chloe Lattanzi, 36, penned a heartfelt message to her late mother, Olivia Newton-John, one day after her death. She honored her mother with a new video tribute she posted on her Instagram.

Chloe Lattanzi’s newest tribute to her mother Olivia Newton-John. (Instagram)

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama,” Chloe wrote in honor of her beloved mother.

The video accompanying Chloe’s words featured Chloe and Olivia singing “Window In The Wall” together. The mother-daughter duo released the single in 2021. The uplifting song is about coming together during tough times. In addition to her post, Chloe also shared sweet photos of Olivia with her loved ones on her Instagram Story.

After her mother’s death was announced, Chloe posted several mother-daughter photos through the years. Chloe, who is Olivia’s only child, didn’t caption her post and tributes poured in from Ella Travolta, Leeza Gibbons, and more stars.

Olivia passed away on August 8 at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, said in a statement.

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John together. (Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock)

The Grease star was mourned by all of Hollywood and her fans around the globe. John Travolta, who starred alongside her in Grease, penned a sweet tribute to his one and only Sandy. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote.