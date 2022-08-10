ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Lattanzi Honors ‘Angel On Earth’ Mom Olivia Newton-John After Death: ‘I Love You Forever’

By Avery Thompson
 2 days ago

Chloe Lattanzi, 36, penned a heartfelt message to her late mother, Olivia Newton-John, one day after her death. She honored her mother with a new video tribute she posted on her Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoU5s_0hBgR04l00
Chloe Lattanzi’s newest tribute to her mother Olivia Newton-John. (Instagram)

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama,” Chloe wrote in honor of her beloved mother.

The video accompanying Chloe’s words featured Chloe and Olivia singing “Window In The Wall” together. The mother-daughter duo released the single in 2021. The uplifting song is about coming together during tough times. In addition to her post, Chloe also shared sweet photos of Olivia with her loved ones on her Instagram Story.

After her mother’s death was announced, Chloe posted several mother-daughter photos through the years. Chloe, who is Olivia’s only child, didn’t caption her post and tributes poured in from Ella Travolta, Leeza Gibbons, and more stars.

Olivia passed away on August 8 at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOyst_0hBgR04l00
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John together. (Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock)

The Grease star was mourned by all of Hollywood and her fans around the globe. John Travolta, who starred alongside her in Grease, penned a sweet tribute to his one and only Sandy. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote.

Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Love To Ex Anne Heche’s Family After Her Passing: ‘This Is A Sad Day’

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to her ex-partner Anne Heche‘s family following her death on Aug. 12 at 53-years-old. Ellen, 64, dated Anne from 1997 until 2000 and mourned her ex, who died following a car crash that left her comatose and brain dead. “This is a sad day,” Ellen wrote. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn

Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

