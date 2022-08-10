ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

President Biden, First Lady arrive for vacation on Kiawah Island

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will arrive in the Lowcountry on Wednesday as they plan to vacation on Kiawah Island .

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks and sign into law a bill that ensures veterans can receive high-quality health care screenings and services related to potential toxic exposures before the pair leave the White House for a trip to the South Carolina coast.

The Bidens have vacationed on Kiawah Island in the past. The pair visited the island town in 2009, 2013, and 2015 during Biden’s tenure as vice president. This week’s trip marks his first to Kiawah since being elected as President of the United States.

Kiawah’s town leaders asked both residents and visitors to have patience as enhanced security measures will be in place across the island for the duration of the president’s trip and to expect increased traffic.

“All relevant entities have been contacted by the President’s security team to coordinate efforts to minimize the impact of the presidential visit on the community,” said town leaders. “In any case, please be patient during traffic interruptions, as the timing of the President’s movements cannot be announced beforehand for security reasons.”

Both residents and tourists at Kiawah Island said they were excited about the president’s upcoming visit to the island and hope to catch a glimpse of the Bidens enjoying some time off.

“I’m excited that he is coming here again, I hope that I get a chance to see him,” said one long-time resident. “I just heard details of him showing up at the ice cream store or you know things like that.”

Kiawah Island residents react to President’s planned visit

Details about the president’s vacation on Kiawah Island have not been made available.

